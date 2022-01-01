Antoine EUVRARD

Strong and diversified background in Sales, Marketing and Finance:

After a career start in the finance function, spent more than 18 years in marketing, business dev and finally sales roles in the IT & Telecom industry, facing global accounts in an international environment.

Now helping businesses to identify and hire the right talent at the right place, as a headhunter.



Mes compétences :

SIP

marketing

Communications Unifiées

ingénieur d'affaires

Télécommunications

international

ingénieur commercial

Vente

Communication

Management

conseil

Développement commercial

grands comptes

IMS