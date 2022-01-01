Menu

Antoine EUVRARD

PARIS

En résumé

Strong and diversified background in Sales, Marketing and Finance:
After a career start in the finance function, spent more than 18 years in marketing, business dev and finally sales roles in the IT & Telecom industry, facing global accounts in an international environment.
Now helping businesses to identify and hire the right talent at the right place, as a headhunter.

Mes compétences :
SIP
marketing
Communications Unifiées
ingénieur d'affaires
Télécommunications
international
ingénieur commercial
Vente
Communication
Management
conseil
Développement commercial
grands comptes
IMS

Entreprises

  • Seven Islands SAS - Président

    2017 - maintenant Helping businesses to identify and hire the right talent at the right place, as a headhunter.

  • Microsoft - Digital Work Sales Specialist

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2014 - 2017 - Drive full sales cycle of Microsoft Productivity solutions
    - Support major banking groups in their Digital Transformation, working with Business and IT Decision Makers.
    - Sell solutions based on Microsoft (Office 365, SharePoint, Yammer, Exchange, Lync) and partners products and services

  • Verizon - UC&C Sr Business Solutions Consultant

    PUTEAUX 2011 - 2014 Work directly with Core Account Teams to direct strategic UC&C product sales activities. As a Sales overlay role, hold the responsibility to drive new opportunities to closure, orchestrating between multiple departments (product lines, managed services, pricing, operations...) to ensure a total solution is brought to our global customers.

  • Orange - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 In support of Major Account Division (DGC) at OBS, position and execute the sale of Unified Communications solution portfolio, including integration, maintenance and managed services of LAN, WLAN, WAN, SAN, datacenter, IP telephony and Microsoft collaboration solutions. Focus on CAC40 major accounts in the manufacturing, retail and services segments.

  • Avaya - Key Account Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2010 Executes the complete sales cycle, from generating sales leads, qualifying, coordinating sales activities and required resources for solution development, 'till negotiating and closing.

  • Ixin - Sales Director

    2006 - 2007 In charge of developing sales and managing operations on both software suite and consulting offers:
    - prospection, engagement, negotiations and deals closing
    - consultant recruitment and management
    Penetrated 3 major telecom accounts.
    Took part in the marketing activities to streamline and enhance messages and customer presentations.

  • Nortel - IMS Business Development Manager

    Toronto 2004 - 2006 Expand Nortel leadership on Converged Multimedia Solutions, including IP Multimedia Subsystem or IMS architecure, by supporting account teams in customers engagement, to ultimately secure and increase revenues to Nortel.

  • Nortel - Marketing Manager

    Toronto 2000 - 2004 In charge of business planning and marketing activities for wireless infrastructure solutions.

  • Nortel - Financial Analyst

    Toronto 1999 - 2000

  • Arthur Andersen - Financial Auditor

    St. Charles 1996 - 1999 Senior, specializing in Corporate Recovery Services

Formations