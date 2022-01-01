Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Antoine FOLLET
Ajouter
Antoine FOLLET
BRISBANE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Surgeons Choice
- Account Executive
2012 - maintenant
Matrix Surgical
- Product Specialist
2012 - 2012
Cousin Biotech
- Area Sales Manager
Wervicq-Sud
2009 - 2012
Polymer group inc
- Junior Business Development Manager
2008 - 2009
Polymer group inc
- Commercial
2006 - 2008
Formations
Espas Tecobio Université Catholique De Lille
Lille
2010 - 2011
Master
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce D'Amiens ESC (Amiens)
Amiens
2009 - 2010
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2008 - 2009
Bachelor
ISEFAC - LILLE Master Européen MSE
Lille
2006 - 2008
BTS
Négociation Relation Client
Lycée Saint Denis Comta
St Omer
2003 - 2006
Baccalauréat STT
Action et Communication Commerciales
Réseau
Amandine LANNOY
Benjamin CAPON
Chloé GRUART
David CAVASSA
Julien BOLLENGIER
Mathilde BARONIAY
Matthieu WATINE
Olivier VANPEPERSTRAETE
Philippe WAMBEKE
Sibylle RICOUR