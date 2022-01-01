Menu

Antoine GASTINEAU

Cergy

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Amélioration Continue
Amélioration continue lean manufacturing
Business
Business development
Business plan
COMMERCE
Energie
Gestion de production
Lean
lean manufacturing
Logistique
Management
Management de projet
manufacturing
Manufacturing Management
Planification
Production
Prospection
Prospection vente
Supply chain
Vente
Lean IT
Business planning
Développement commercial
Export
Communication
Gestion de la production
Marketing

Entreprises

  • ABB - Regional Sales Manager

    Cergy 2011 - maintenant Développement de la zone Moyen-Orient, Amérique Latine et Méditerranée.
    Commercialisation de produits permettant d'améliorer la qualité du réseau électrique en basse tension (Filtres actif, condensateurs...)
    Promotion et formation des équipes de ventes dans les régions
    Mise en place de la strategie commerciale et des canaux de ventes dans les nouveaux pays.
    Définition des nouveaux besoins marchés et coordination avec les équipes R&D, production et service.
    Pilotage et lancement de nouveaux produits sur le marché.

    Resultats : + 26% sur les 3 regions.

  • MCA Ingénierie - Ingénieur d'affaires

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2011 Au sein de la société MCA Ingénierie, je participe au développement des activités dans le secteur de l'Energie.

    o prospection commerciale, développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille clients
    o négociation client et rédaction de la proposition technique et commerciale
    o suivi commercial et technique des prestations - CA annuel de 500 000€
    o management d’une dizaine de consultants
    o recrutement d’ingénieurs sur les métiers du Génie Civil, Génie des Procédés, Electricité, Mécanique, Automatisme et Instrumentation, Génie Thermique et Energétique

    Principaux clients : EDF, ALSTOM POWER, AREVA et GDF SUEZ

    Les prestations proposées concernent la maintenance industrielle, la construction ou rénovation de centrales de production d'énergie (Thermique, Nucléaire...).

  • Leroy Somer / Emerson - Chef de Projet

    2008 - 2010 L'objectif de ma mission est de mettre en place un site de production de moteurs électriques pour ascenseurs en Inde (gamme de 4,5 à 12 kW).

    Mes interventions consistent à réaliser le :

    Sourcing Fournisseurs (25 fournisseurs / 45 références ) :

    -Validation du processus qualité produit et process
    -Négociation achat pour les fournisseurs références "critiques".

    Industrialisation et démarrage de la fabrication :

    -Appel d'offres et sélections des fournisseurs en fonction des paramètres Coûts/ Qualité / Délais.
    -Création du Layout et implantation des équipements lourds (Méthode VSM et Lean Manufacturing)
    -Mise en place du process qualité (modes opératoires et fiches d'instructions)

    Mise en place de la sous-traitance auprès de partenaires locaux :

    - Usinage du Rotor / Bobinage des Stators / Impregnation

    Recrutement du personnel et formation des ouvriers :

    -Recrutement de 5 Ouvriers, 1 acheteur, 1 administratif

    Mise en place d'un tableau de bord avec indicateurs de performance

    Gérer la rentabilité et la marge opérationnel :

    -Réalisation du Product Costing pour chaque gamme de moteur fabriqué.
    -Définition du business plan pour trois ans.

    Résultats :

    Industrialisation :

    -Mise en place de la chaine de fabrication après 9 mois
    -Certification SQA (Supplier Quality Audit) de l'Usine
    -Achat de 98 % des composants localement


    Financiers :

    -Marge Opérationnelle : + 30 %
    -Capacité de production et volume des ventes : multiplié par 3
    -CA : 1,5 M€ en 2010.

  • Renault - Chef de projet Logistique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2007 Au sein du Secteur Performance et Plate forme j'avais pour mission d'optimiser les taux de remplissages des flux Inter Plates Formes (Europe vers France).

    -Développement d'un indicateur de suivi
    -Pilotage des sous-traitants et sensibilisation aux méthodologies utilisés.
    -Visite des plates formes de stockage (France et République Tchèques)

    Résultat : Gains réalisés en 6 mois : 500 K €.

    J'ai aussi participé à la création d'une plate forme (X dock) en Roumanie (Bucarest):

    -Elaboration du cahier des charges, évaluation des volumes à traiter, lancement des appels d'offres.

    Ma derniere mission concernait la fluidification des retours d’emballages spécifiques sur les plates formes (Usine-Fournisseur).

Formations

  • Solvay Business School

    Bruxelles 2013 - 2015 MBA

    Strategie Internationale, Finance, Marketing, Ressources Humaines et Management, Négociation, Investissement, Digital Enterprise.

  • Tecnológico De Monterrey (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 2006 - 2007 Sistemas industriales

    Echange

    Campus Cuernavaca y Guadalajara :
    Commerce international, import/export, base de données, simulation de systèmes industriels, amélioration des organisations, analyse de décision

  • Université De Technologies Cycle ingénieur

    Troyes 2003 - 2008 Management de la chaîne logistique

    Logistique internationale, qualité (AMDEC),lean manufacturing, système d’information (ERP, MRP, ICS), (5S, Kaizen, TPM), droit des entreprises, comptabilité, gestion des ressources humaines, négociations internationales

  • Lycée Colbert De Torcy

    Sable Sur Sarthe 2000 - 2003 Sciences de l'ingénieur

Réseau