Antoine JEANNIN

En résumé

Always looking for challenging goals and objectives, I enjoy growing within technological environment, in which I can use my innovative mindset, technical knowledge, and management skills to drive and achieve new challenges.
My experiences through positions in R&D, aftersales services and project management provide me a throughout view of the business in which I evolve. Whereas my education has offered me to understand and approach different businesses efficiently, think outside the box and implement the correct tools and method while evolving in multicultural teams.


Mes compétences :
Innovation
Mécanique
Energie
Oil and Gaz
Créativité
Management de projets
Résolution de problèmes
Gestion de contrats

Entreprises

  • SBM Offshore - Imodco - Project Engineer Section Lead

    2014 - maintenant Je dirige une équipe de 15 ingénieurs projets pour les activités de service après-vente de la filiale IMODCO du groupe SBM Offshore. Ces activités comprennent :

    • Gestion de projets sur des FPSOs et terminaux pétroliers pour l'ensemble du groupe SBM Offshore (maintenance/réparations/études/pièces de rechange - CA 41 M$ annuel – 160 projets)
    • Préparation des propositions techniques (250/an)
    • Développement, mise en place et exécution de contrats d'entretien.
    • Développement et mise en place d’un atelier, zone de stockage et système de gestion d’équipements d'intervention, afin de fournir un service clés en main à nos clients.
    • Mise en place de nouveaux outils et standards de gestion de projet pour réduire les coûts, améliorer le contrôle des projets et garantir la conformité de nos activités.

  • SBM Offshore - Project Engineer

    SCHIEDAM 2011 - 2014 Chef de projets pour les inspections et interventions sur les "swivels" et parties mécaniques des terminaux pétroliers de type FPSO. Responsabilités couvrant la rédaction de l'offre technique, l’étude d’ingénierie, les achats et leurs suivis, la logistique ainsi que l’exécution du projet sur site.

  • Schneider Electric - Stagiaire en Marketing de l'Innovation

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010 - Management d’un projet pour le développement d’un contrôleur moteur correspondant aux besoins du marché américain, avec une équipe de 4 personnes. (étude marketing, définition technique, analyse des risques et élaboration du budget)

    - Etude et enquête auprès des consommateurs, afin d’identifier les besoins du marché pour le développement d’une nouvelle génération de démarreur moteur.

  • SBM Offshore - Ingénieur R&D - Mécanique

    SCHIEDAM 2006 - 2009 - Exécution d’essais et développement de bancs d’essais pour la caractérisation de matériaux et pour la simulation en fatigue des nouveaux produits et concepts dans le cadre de l'exploitation du LNG, Pétrole et Gaz en mer.

    - Mise en place d’une politique d’amélioration continue (40 K€ annuel). Amélioration de la sécurité, de l’efficacité et la réactivité du laboratoire, pour faire du laboratoire une vitrine technologique de la société.

  • Arcelor Mittal Steel - Technicien de Maintenance Mécanique

    2004 - 2006 Bureau technique de maintenance mécanique des Hauts Fourneaux. Technicien en charge d’outils de la Total Productive Maintenance comme l'A.M.D.E.C. ou analyse WHY-WHY.

Formations

