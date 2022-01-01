Menu

Antoine JUTON

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Ouest Consulting - Ingénieur Commercial

    2014 - maintenant Expert certifié Orange Business Services

  • VOUSECOUTE - Responsable du développement commercial

    Nantes 2013 - 2014 Solution innovantes marketing web de relation clients

  • LTI télécom - Ingénieur Commercial

    2009 - 2013 Vente de solutions réseau, télécommunication, mobilité

  • Creative possibility - Australie - Commercial

    2009 - 2009 Distribution/ventes de peintures à l'huile

  • Lyreco - Irlande - Commercial

    2007 - 2008 Commercialisation de fournitures de bureau

  • Manpower - Commercial

    Nanterre cedex 2006 - 2007 Commercialisation de solutions intérim, RH

Formations

  • Ecole Atlantlantique De Commerce (Nantes)

    Nantes 2003 - 2006 licence

    Marketing Vente

  • Lycée La Coliniere

    Nantes 1999 - 2003 Bac STT

    sport etude handball

