Antoine JUTON

-
Ouest Consulting
- Ingénieur Commercial
2014 - maintenant
Expert certifié Orange Business Services
-
VOUSECOUTE
- Responsable du développement commercial
Nantes
2013 - 2014
Solution innovantes marketing web de relation clients
-
LTI télécom
- Ingénieur Commercial
2009 - 2013
Vente de solutions réseau, télécommunication, mobilité
-
Creative possibility - Australie
- Commercial
2009 - 2009
Distribution/ventes de peintures à l'huile
-
Lyreco - Irlande
- Commercial
2007 - 2008
Commercialisation de fournitures de bureau
-
Manpower
- Commercial
Nanterre cedex
2006 - 2007
Commercialisation de solutions intérim, RH