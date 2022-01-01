Antoine KAPSA

Mes compétences :
Vente
Export
Développement commercial
Sourcing
Santé
Marketing
Business development
Exportation
Achats
Management
Entreprises
Viokox SA
- Business Developer
2015 - maintenant
Supertite (Gymcol Group)
- Export Manager
2013 - 2015International Business development for the Supertite brand.
Stonehegen
- Export Area Manager
2011 - 2013In charge of business development in the North American, Australian, South African, French and North African markets.
Exporting a large range of Spanish marbles, granites, limestone and slates. The company is based in Valencia and Alicante nearby the famous Spanish quarries.
Hsin Ten Aust
- Sales and Marketing Representative
2010 - 2011-Supporting the Australian and European markets during day to day operations generating profit of A$150,000 a month
-Setting up business and marketing plans for up to 9000 distributors
-Planning and organising conferences in Australia and overseas hosting up to 100 people
Keraben
- Export Area Manager
2009 - 2010-Manejando pedidos desde recepción hasta envió y entrega generando una facturación de 400 000€ al mes
-Trabajando en un equipo de 8 personas y contactando con los departamentos internos y externos de logística
-Atendiendo una cartera de 100 clientes en Europa ofreciendo un catalogo de 50 productos
RESG/ACH Société Générale
- Assistant Achats - Assistant Project Manager
2007 - 2008Assistant Achats et Project Manager au sein du pôle Business Travel.
Bureau des Elèves ESC Grenoble
- Vice président
2006 - 2007Organisation d'évènements étudiants de tous tyoes : weekend d'intégration, soirées étudiantes, conférences, jeux entreprises etc.
Isabell Homm
- Responsable Magasin
2005 - 2005Responsable magasin d'Isabell Homm, enseigne valentinoise de prêt-à-porter pour hommes.