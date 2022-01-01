Menu

Antoine KAPSA

VALENCIA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Export
Développement commercial
Sourcing
Santé
Marketing
Business development
Exportation
Achats
Management

Entreprises

  • Viokox SA - Business Developer

    2015 - maintenant

  • Supertite (Gymcol Group) - Export Manager

    2013 - 2015 International Business development for the Supertite brand.

  • Stonehegen - Export Area Manager

    2011 - 2013 In charge of business development in the North American, Australian, South African, French and North African markets.
    Exporting a large range of Spanish marbles, granites, limestone and slates. The company is based in Valencia and Alicante nearby the famous Spanish quarries.

  • Hsin Ten Aust - Sales and Marketing Representative

    2010 - 2011 -Supporting the Australian and European markets during day to day operations generating profit of A$150,000 a month
    -Setting up business and marketing plans for up to 9000 distributors
    -Planning and organising conferences in Australia and overseas hosting up to 100 people

  • Keraben - Export Area Manager

    2009 - 2010 -Manejando pedidos desde recepción hasta envió y entrega generando una facturación de 400 000€ al mes
    -Trabajando en un equipo de 8 personas y contactando con los departamentos internos y externos de logística
    -Atendiendo una cartera de 100 clientes en Europa ofreciendo un catalogo de 50 productos

  • RESG/ACH Société Générale - Assistant Achats - Assistant Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 Assistant Achats et Project Manager au sein du pôle Business Travel.

  • Bureau des Elèves ESC Grenoble - Vice président

    2006 - 2007 Organisation d'évènements étudiants de tous tyoes : weekend d'intégration, soirées étudiantes, conférences, jeux entreprises etc.

  • Isabell Homm - Responsable Magasin

    2005 - 2005 Responsable magasin d'Isabell Homm, enseigne valentinoise de prêt-à-porter pour hommes.

Formations

Réseau