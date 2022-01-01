Menu

Antoine LAUREAU

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit informatique après sinistre
Audit informatique
Sécurité Informatique
Forensic

Entreprises

  • Anonyme - Directeur Associé

    2011 - maintenant GCFA
    GCIH
    Investigation Informatique/Numérique
    forensic
    Investigation fraudes
    Analyse de données (ACL)

  • Euroclear - Auditeur Interne, manager

    2007 - 2011 Euroclear is the world's largest provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity and fund transactions. User owned and user governed, the Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, based in Brussels, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland and CRESTCo, the central securities depositories of Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the UK and Ireland, respectively. Euroclear recently acquired EMXCo, the UK’s leading provider of investment-fund order routing. The total value of securities transactions settled by the Euroclear group is in excess of EUR 450 trillion per annum, while assets held for clients are valued at more than EUR 18 trillion. Euroclear Bank is rated AA+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
    For more information, please consult www.euroclear.com

  • Ernst & Young - Auditeur Systeme d'information

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau