Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony DEBOSCHERE
Ajouter
Tony DEBOSCHERE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Actionscript
Flex
Hibernate
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
Spring
Entreprises
Baobaz
- Stagiaire
Paris
maintenant
NEOVIA
- Consultant indépendant
EVRY
2006 - maintenant
Dreamsoft
- Ingenieur d'études
casablanca
2003 - 2006
Formations
EPITA - Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Informatique
Kremlin Bicêtre
1999 - 2003
MMA
Lycée Les Lombards (Troyes)
Troyes
1997 - 1999
CPGE TSI
Lycée Val De Murigny
Reims
1994 - 1997
STI GE
Réseau
Cedric PERRIOT
Cyril REINHARD
Franck BIELLMANN
Jean-Christophe TOUSTOU
Jérémy CHEMLA
Philippe LORIN
Rémy BUISSET
Sébastien MAOUCHE
Stanislas QUESQUE
Stéphane DE REYNAL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z