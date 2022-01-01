Antoine LEGRAND

Schlumberger
- Program Manager - Acquisition Systems
Paris2013 - 2016Was leading a team of project managers and engineers (software, electrical and quality assurance) in charge of the development and maintenance of a portfolio of data acquisition systems and monitoring applications for the drilling business. Continuous collaboration with other technical departments as well as marketing and customer support. Frequent coordination with supply chain, legal, HSE and personnel functions. Focus on preparation and management of budgets, staffing and coaching of teams, project planning and reporting.
Paris2013 - 2013Coordinated the release of a 2-year software development effort by a team of ~130 people across several locations worldwide (USA, UK, France, Japan and China).
Schlumberger
- Project Manager
Paris2012 - 2013Led a development team of 10 software professionals (development and QA engineers) in charge of the graphical components of a wellbore data acquisition platform, with a focus on collective performance improvement around lean principles.
Paris2008 - 2010Led a team of 4 engineers in charge of defining, developing and qualifying several embedded and PC software releases for the EcoScope Logging While Drilling tool (Drilling & Measurements)