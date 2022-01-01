Menu

Antoine LEGRAND

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Parrot - Team Manager, Propulsion Group

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Schlumberger - Program Manager - Acquisition Systems

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Was leading a team of project managers and engineers (software, electrical and quality assurance) in charge of the development and maintenance of a portfolio of data acquisition systems and monitoring applications for the drilling business. Continuous collaboration with other technical departments as well as marketing and customer support. Frequent coordination with supply chain, legal, HSE and personnel functions. Focus on preparation and management of budgets, staffing and coaching of teams, project planning and reporting.

  • Schlumberger - Release Manager - Acquisition Software

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Coordinated the release of a 2-year software development effort by a team of ~130 people across several locations worldwide (USA, UK, France, Japan and China).

  • Schlumberger - Project Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Led a development team of 10 software professionals (development and QA engineers) in charge of the graphical components of a wellbore data acquisition platform, with a focus on collective performance improvement around lean principles.

  • Schlumberger - Sustaining Manager - Formation Evaluation Software Products

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Led a team of 10 engineers working on several embedded and PC software projects for Formation Evaluation tools (Drilling & Measurements, Wireline)

    http://www.slb.com/services/drilling/mwd_lwd.aspx
    http://www.slb.com/services/characterization/wireline_open_hole.aspx
    http://www.slb.com/services/characterization/wireline_cased_hole.aspx

  • Schlumberger - Embedded Software Team Leader

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Led a team of 4 engineers in charge of defining, developing and qualifying several embedded and PC software releases for the EcoScope Logging While Drilling tool (Drilling & Measurements)

    http://www.slb.com/services/drilling/mwd_lwd/resistivity/ecoscope.aspx

  • Schlumberger - Senior Software Engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Designed and developed the software embedded in new high temperature downhole pressure recorders (Downhole Testing Services)

    http://www.slb.com/services/characterization/testing/downhole_pressure_measure/signature_quartz_gauges.aspx

  • Schlumberger - Senior Software Engineer

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Developed and maintained several embedded and surface applications for rotary steerable tools (Drilling & Measurements)

  • Gemalto - Software Engineer

    Meudon 1999 - 2003 Developed several evolutions on various 2G and 3G SIM card operating platforms

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau