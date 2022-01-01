Menu

Antoine LELEU

NOE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IRRIJARDIN - Maintenance Moto-pompe

    NOE 2015 - 2015

  • IRRIJARDIN - Maintenance Moto-pompe

    NOE 2014 - 2014 Emploi saisonnier SAV Irrijardin en tant que technicien remonteur

  • RAGT - Emploi saisonnier & chauffeur

    2014 - 2014 en tant que chauffeur tractoriste à l'entreprise
    ( Chapelle d'Armentieres 59 )

  • RAGT - Chauffeur

    2013 - 2013 ( Chapelle d'Armentieres 59 )

  • RAGT SA - Emploi saisonnier & chauffeur

    RODEZ 2012 - 2012 Emploi saisonnier en tant que chauffeur tractoriste à l'entreprise R2N
    ( Chapelle d'Armentieres 59 )

  • RAGT SA - Chauffeur

    RODEZ 2011 - 2011 Emplois saisonnier en tant que chauffeur à l'entreprise R2N ( Chapelle
    d'Armentieres 59 )

  • RAGT SA - Chauffeur

    RODEZ 2010 - 2010 Emplois saisonnier en tant que chauffeur à l'entreprise Serasem
    ( Chapelle d'Armentieres 59 )

    Stage

Formations

Réseau