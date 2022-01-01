Menu

Antoine MARTIN

Courbevoie

En résumé

Financial Auditor : SMEs, Midcaps, International firms, Banking sector & Real-Estate Investment, Non-for-profit sector :
- Audit of statutory financial statements (including internal control review, SOX controls)
- Audit of consolidated financial statements / Reporting Group (French GAAP/ IFRS / US GAAP)

Other Activity : Financial Consolidator (Midcaps) under SAP BFC (SaaS)

Trainee Chartered Accountant at OEC BFC

Mes compétences :
Normes IFRS
Finance d'entreprise
Finance de marché
Consolidation
Audit

Entreprises

  • KPMG - Auditeur financier

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant *Auditeur : PME, ETI, filiales de Groupes internationaux, secteur bancaire & placement immobilier, secteur non marchand :
    - Audit des comptes sociaux (dont revue du contrôle interne, revue des contrôles SOX)
    - Audit des comptes consolidés / Reporting Group (French GAAP / IFRS / US GAAP)

    *Consolideur Midcaps

    Expert Comptable stagiaire 2ème année auprès de l'OEC BFC

  • KPMG - Stage de fin d'étude : Audit/ Expertise Conseil

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2015

  • SAS ELASTE - Collaborateur (stage)

    2014 - 2014 Établissement des comptes consolidés du Groupe :
    - Reprise des comptes sociaux
    - Retraitements selon le Règlement CRC 99-02 : décalages d'imposition, crédits baux immobiliers, rétrocessions, opérations immobilières complexes...
    - Élimination des opérations intra-groupes/Élimination des titres
    - Établissement des annexes et du tableau de financement consolidé/ Présentation de la plaquette (projet) des comptes consolidés 2013

    Autres missions :
    - Établissement des annexes de la Holding
    - Participation à la procédure d'intégration fiscale du Groupe

  • Grégoire & Associés SA - Collaborateur/Auditeur débutant

    2013 - 2013 Missions d'Expertise Comptable :
    - Déclarations fiscales;
    - Recherches en Droit fiscal/Droit des sociétés donnant lieu à la rédaction de notes de synthèse.

    Missions de Commissariat aux Comptes dans le secteur de la Grande Distribution :
    - Contrôle de différents cycles d'audit : tests de détail et procédure analytique (analyse de marge...)

  • Grégoire & Associés - Assistant Collaborateur

    2012 - 2012 Expertise comptable (Tenue, prévisionnel)
    Initiation aux différents cycles d'audit

  • INEO GDF Suez - Assistant Comptable fournisseur

    2011 - 2011 Dématérialisation de la comptabilité fournisseur
    Utilisation de SAP

Formations

  • Diplôme Supérieur De Comptabilité Et Gestion (DSCG)

    - 2015 - 2015 DSCG

    Diplômé en décembre 2015

  • IAE DIJON

    Dijon 2013 - 2015 Master CCA

    Consolidation French Gaap / IFRS
    Comptabilité approfondie
    Droit privé : droit des sociétés, droit commercial, droit des entreprises en difficulté...
    Droit fiscal
    Corporate Finance / Finance de marché

  • IAE De Dijon - Université De Bourgogne

    Dijon 2012 - 2013 Licence Sciences de Gestion - Option CCA

    CCA - Comptabilité Contrôle Audit -
    => Management (GRH; Marketing; Théorie des organisations; Ethique)
    => Droit fiscal
    => Droit privé (droit des sociétés, droit commercial...)
    => Comptabilité générale et analytique
    => Finance (Analyse financière, création de valeur...)
    ....

  • IUT Dijon (Dijon)

    Dijon 2010 - 2012 DUT GEA - FC

