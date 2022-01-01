Antoine MARTIN

Financial Auditor : SMEs, Midcaps, International firms, Banking sector & Real-Estate Investment, Non-for-profit sector :
- Audit of statutory financial statements (including internal control review, SOX controls)
- Audit of consolidated financial statements / Reporting Group (French GAAP/ IFRS / US GAAP)
Other Activity : Financial Consolidator (Midcaps) under SAP BFC (SaaS)
Trainee Chartered Accountant at OEC BFC
Mes compétences :
Normes IFRS
Finance d'entreprise
Finance de marché
Consolidation
Audit