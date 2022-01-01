Antoine MARTIN

Financial Auditor : SMEs, Midcaps, International firms, Banking sector & Real-Estate Investment, Non-for-profit sector :

- Audit of statutory financial statements (including internal control review, SOX controls)

- Audit of consolidated financial statements / Reporting Group (French GAAP/ IFRS / US GAAP)



Other Activity : Financial Consolidator (Midcaps) under SAP BFC (SaaS)



Trainee Chartered Accountant at OEC BFC



Mes compétences :

Normes IFRS

Finance d'entreprise

Finance de marché

Consolidation

Audit