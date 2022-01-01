Antoine MARTIN

Mes compétences :
Logistics
Supply chain
Transport
Entreprises
SDV ASIA PACIFIC
- REGIONAL KEY ACCOUNT
2011 - maintenant
CEVA Logistics Asia Pacific
- Regional Senior Key Account
2010 - 2011Build and strengthen relationships at top level with key accounts on the AP region (14 countries)
Responsibilities related to the development of global strategic key accounts : J&J , L’oreal , Carrefour, Decathlon, P&G, Danone, Kraft, Estee Lauder, Henkel, Tesco, Crocs, The Body Shop, Avon
Lead the development and implementation of account plan including relationships building, key people coverage plans, opportunity prioritization, overall account strategy and a budget/target for business maintenance and development Identify, qualify and prioritize international potential opportunities over contract logistics and freight management and maintenance of current operations.
CEVA Logistics HQ
- Global Key Account manager
2007 - 2010Manager à la Direction Grand compte Internationale Contract logistics et Freight management
Développement d'une clientèle grand compte Consumers and Retail , incluant le suivi , les reportings , développement sur de nouvelles appel d'offres internationales , création de joint ventures.
TNT Logistics DHO
- Supply Chain Engineer
2005 - 2007Develop and drive project for international supply chain.
Create new value on the supply chain management
TNT Logistics
- Chef de projet
2004 - 2005
Tibbett et Britten Groupe EXEL
- Chargé de projet
2003 - 2004
Tibbett et Britten Transport
- Responsable d'exploitation