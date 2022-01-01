Menu

Antoine MARTIN

SINGAPORE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistics
Supply chain
Transport

Entreprises

  • SDV ASIA PACIFIC - REGIONAL KEY ACCOUNT

    2011 - maintenant

  • CEVA Logistics Asia Pacific - Regional Senior Key Account

    2010 - 2011 Build and strengthen relationships at top level with key accounts on the AP region (14 countries)
    Responsibilities related to the development of global strategic key accounts : J&J , L’oreal , Carrefour, Decathlon, P&G, Danone, Kraft, Estee Lauder, Henkel, Tesco, Crocs, The Body Shop, Avon
    Lead the development and implementation of account plan including relationships building, key people coverage plans, opportunity prioritization, overall account strategy and a budget/target for business maintenance and development Identify, qualify and prioritize international potential opportunities over contract logistics and freight management and maintenance of current operations.

  • CEVA Logistics HQ - Global Key Account manager

    2007 - 2010 Manager à la Direction Grand compte Internationale Contract logistics et Freight management

    Développement d'une clientèle grand compte Consumers and Retail , incluant le suivi , les reportings , développement sur de nouvelles appel d'offres internationales , création de joint ventures.

  • TNT Logistics DHO - Supply Chain Engineer

    2005 - 2007 Develop and drive project for international supply chain.

    Create new value on the supply chain management

  • TNT Logistics - Chef de projet

    2004 - 2005

  • Tibbett et Britten Groupe EXEL - Chargé de projet

    2003 - 2004

  • Tibbett et Britten Transport - Responsable d'exploitation

    2002 - 2003

Formations

Réseau