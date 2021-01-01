Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Antonine MALTAT
Ajouter
Antonine MALTAT
STRASBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))
Montréal (Québec)
2015 - maintenant
Master 2
En échange universitaire
EM Strasbourg
Strasbourg
2014 - maintenant
Master 1
Université Lumière Lyon 2 SEG
Lyon
2010 - 2013
Licence
Réseau
Adeline REY (FELISAZ)
Alexis MASI
Bertrand MATHIEU
Christine SCHNEIDER-MAUNOURY
Constance GONNET
Denis BOUILLET
Jean Noel DELOISY
Léa FERROLI