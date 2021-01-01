Armand SATO-SATO

A proven leader, with over 10 years experience serving as Network and VAS Architect, Project, Program, and Team Manager. Excellent experience in IT, Innovation, Telecom and Network Rollout. Responding to large, complex business customer requirements.



An excellent team player, fits in well at all levels, leads by example and successfully delivers business focused projects. Strong multi-cultural, collaborative, team based work style supporting global products. Highly customer centric focused, driven to meeting and exceeding requirements.



Leadership through example, coaching and support. Educating and enthusing individuals to stretch and grow whilst pulling together and supporting each other as a team, engendering a culture of excitement, success and achievement.



He seeks a challenging new role to fully utilise key skills in an innovative and progressive organisation



Specialities :

• Get the very best out of people

• Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills

• Multi-task and prioritize under pressure

• Strong interpersonal skills with a proven record of communicating at all levels

• Exceptional leadership skills, with a focus on creating process and order

• Familiar with the challenge of efficient projects/operations

• Proven ability to manage and set client expectations



Mes compétences :

Multimédia and Telecommunication

Strong problem solving and critical thinking skill

Strong interpersonal skills

Team Management

Project Management

ITIL