Armand SATO-SATO

A proven leader, with over 10 years experience serving as Network and VAS Architect, Project, Program, and Team Manager. Excellent experience in IT, Innovation, Telecom and Network Rollout. Responding to large, complex business customer requirements.

An excellent team player, fits in well at all levels, leads by example and successfully delivers business focused projects. Strong multi-cultural, collaborative, team based work style supporting global products. Highly customer centric focused, driven to meeting and exceeding requirements.

Leadership through example, coaching and support. Educating and enthusing individuals to stretch and grow whilst pulling together and supporting each other as a team, engendering a culture of excitement, success and achievement.

He seeks a challenging new role to fully utilise key skills in an innovative and progressive organisation

Specialities :
• Get the very best out of people
• Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills
• Multi-task and prioritize under pressure
• Strong interpersonal skills with a proven record of communicating at all levels
• Exceptional leadership skills, with a focus on creating process and order
• Familiar with the challenge of efficient projects/operations
• Proven ability to manage and set client expectations

Multimédia and Telecommunication
Strong problem solving and critical thinking skill
Strong interpersonal skills
Team Management
Project Management
ITIL

  • SFR - Head of Network Roll-out and Operations Team

    2013 - maintenant Roll-out projects and Operations for all nation wide Access Networks :
    - RADIO Access Network (2G/3G/4G/AP2G) and Backhaul (FH)
    - FIXED and FIBER Broadband Access Network
    * In charge of Roaming - Technicals and commercials implementations
    * In charge of Core Network Operations
    * Managing the Project managers teams (10+ people)
    * Managing Budgets (20M+) Managing Sub-contractors (20+ people) and Equipment manufacturer (NSN/HUAWEI/ALU/CISCO/Ericsson/IP Access/...)

  • SFR - Head of VAS Platforms Roll-out and Operations Team

    2011 - 2013 In charge of Multimedia & Web VAS (VoD, TvIP, Web portals, Streaming, Clouding, ..)
    * Ensure the link between Marketing needs and Operational teams
    * Optimizing and Ensuring VAS platforms roll-out (TTM)
    * Setting and ensuring the exploitability and durability of VAS platforms * Managing Engineers and Project managers team, 20+ people.
    * Managing Budget (3M+) and sub-contractor

    Key achievements :
    * CDN for web acceleration and Media streaming VAS platform
    * Roll out of the OTT/VoD VAS platforms
    * Roll out of the Mobile streaming ( VOD / LIVE , any devices ) VAS platforms
    * Roll out of the first GoD (Cloud Gaming) VAS platform in the country

  • OPEN - Program Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2011 Managing the rollout and technology evolutions of VAS Platforms for SFR.

    Duties and Responsibilities :
    - Manage and enliven the team (10 Engineers and 6 Project managers)
    - Work as the main interface with the client and insure client satisfaction
    - Writing proposals and specifications
    - Ensure Program profitability
    - Industrialise conception and execution of Projects
    - Ensure the establishment and enforcement of Process quality
    - Ensure efficient Reporting (financial and operational)
    - Ensure Risk management (operational and financial)
    - Ensure knowledge management (KB) and technological watch strategy
    - Provided pre-sales, post-sales and implementation support
    - Responsible for heading up the company expansion in new markets as well as continued expansion among existing clients
    - Building and maintaining important client relationships

  • OPEN - Innovation and Telecommunication Project Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2009 Provided management consultancy services covering a wide range of projects and technologies for SFR :
    - Manage Strategic, Innovative and International projects requiring skills to manage budgets and plannings, strong technical knowledge, the abilities to manage teamwork and solve conflicts (Full Turnkey Projects )
    - Identify roadblocks and make sure all showstoppers, lack of resources and issues are resolved and work arounds are implemented whenever needed
    - Leadership and direction of the delivery programme, ensure the programme is executed according to plan and deadlines are achieved
    - Linked client IT teams (Dev, DBA, Network , Hosting, Supervision, Backup & Storage, Support, QoS/SLA) and providers, partners to guarantee deployment, exploitability and the sustainability of our platforms.
    - Provide clear and concise communication and reporting mechanisms to senior management team.

  • BT en France - Network and Security Architect

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Provide high standards networks and security architectures for Value-add services such as (Web portals, MMS & SMS platforms, Streaming,...) :
    - Networks (LAN, MAN, WAN, QoS, Network services, Network supervision tools...)
    - Security (Proxy, URL Filtering, Load-Balancing, Firewalling, Authentication...)
    - Project management and architecture (project plan, planning, functional and technical architecture, LLD and HLD designs, tests, end to end procedures for deployments phases)

