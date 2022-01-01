Arnaud CAURIER

-
Kepler Cheuvreux
- Deputy CIO
Geneva
2017 - 2018
-
Coty
- Global Material Masterdata Leader - Director Level
Paris
2016 - 2017
In the Supply Chain Direction, Global leader of the Material Masterdata department.
Team management of 26 people to cover the activities below :
Merger with Procter and Gamble (40 new brands with double volumetry of product to be managed ) working in different area :
• Data Governance
• Operating model and Organization definition
• Implementation of task force team to support transitory process
• Change management
Operations team covering for all Coty current brands and market :
• Data maintenance (creation/update)
• Data quality monitoring
• Data issues support
Project team covering for all Coty current brands :
• Project management for process and tools following the business requirement, and the business evolution.
• Product Masterdata expertise for company project and migration (SAP roll out)
Member of the French GS1 workgroup participating in selective perfume industry forums to define new standards for data management and data exchange.
-
Coty
- Global Material Masterdata Manager
Paris
2014 - 2016
In the Supply Chain Direction, Global head of the Product Masterdata department.
Team management of 10 people to cover the activities below :
Operations team covering for all Coty Brands and market :
• Data maintenance (creation/update)
• Data quality monitoring
• Data issues support
Project team covering for all Coty Brands and market :
• Project management for process and tools following the business requirement, and the business evolution.
• Product Masterdata expertise for major companies project (Brand Acquisition, SAP roll out)
Member of the French GS1 workgroup participating in selective perfume industry forums to define new standards for data management and data exchange.
-
Louis Vuitton
- Project Manager Web Apps and Master Data Management
Paris
2012 - 2014
Webapps Project Manager :
1) Follow up of AMS activity (Support, Evolution, Incidents) for Front Office applications (15 applications in House) supported by one AMS team based in Bangalore India
2) Follow up of project taken in charge by various suppliers --> Migration WAS8, Creation of a new application to follow all pictures works, migration webmethod 8
MDM Project manager :
1) Responsible of referential applications:
application to manage product data and application to manage organisation data (Stores, Legal entity, Warehouses)
2) Project manager for the implementation of a PIM application (OPH) follow up of suppliers and stream leader for the integration stream with legacy applications, and the new applications.
3) Follow up of incident activity in all product data flow, animation of action plan to resolve recurring problem
-
Wonderbox
- Chef de Projet SI Middle et Back Office
Paris
2010 - 2012
L’animation de la relation avec les services métiers (Commerciaux, DAF, Logistique, Relation Client, Service Produit) afin de recueillir les demandes d’évolutions, participer aux cadrages des projets.
La prise en charge des projets sur le périmètre applicatif (1ERP, 3 CRM, 1 EAI, 2 extranet, 2 applications Spécifiques) en mode agile.
Responsable d'exploitation du périmètre applicatif
-
Axys Consultants
- Consultant
Levallois Perret
2008 - 2010
Chef de projet SI, consultant AMOA :
Carrefour France (Avril 2010 à Septembre 2010)
PMO pour le compte de la Direction Projet Back Office- Finance – Gestion dans le cadre du déploiement du nouveau Back office Hypermarché / Entrepôts (200 Magasins et 20 Entrepôts).
Lagardère Active (Juin 2009 à Avril 2010) :
AMOA auprès du métier de la fabrication des magazines pour la mise en place d’un intranet métier spécifique.
Carrefour France (Juin 2008 – Octobre 2009)
Chef de Projet SI au sein de la Direction Projet Back Office- Finance – Gestion assurant :
La Gestion de plusieurs projets SI :
Projet CA Station Service (16 mois), Projet de dématérialisation fiscale de facture (6mois), divers projets de maintenance évolutive (durée<3mois).
-
TF1
- Chef de projet informatique
BOULOGNE
2004 - 2008
Gestion de projets informatique dans le domaine des News et Sport : Suivi et maintenance applicative des outils intervenant dans la fabrication des Journaux télévisés, des émissions de sport de TF1
Suivi et maintenance applicative des outils de conducteur antenne et conducteur rédactionnel pour LCI.
Participation au projet PNS2.
-
Rhodia
- Stage - Chargé de projet SI
Courbevoie
2003 - 2003
Stage--Chargé de projet SI à la direction des achats de Logistique
6mois-Rueil Malmaison (92)
Recensement des procédures et savoir-faire de chaque acteur de la direction (20 personnes)
Identification des axes d’amélioration et proposition d’outils informatiques.
Développement d’un outil de cotation avec la SNCF (Excel+ VBA)
Développement d’un outil de consultation et de traitement pour un appel d’offre de fret maritime (Excel+ VBA).
-
Iris Partenaire
- Stagiaire
2002 - 2003
Stage-Refonte du site Internet
6 Mois -Anglet (64)
Audit technique et fonctionnel du Site, rédaction du cahier des charges et réalisation de l’appel d’offre fournisseurs.
-
Aquapyrénées
- Chargé de la phase amont d’un projet ERP
2002 - 2002
Stage- Chargé de la phase amont d’un projet ERP
6 Mois-Pau (64)
Recueil des besoins pour la rédaction du cahier des charges dans les domaines : de la gestion de production,de la gestion des stocks, de la gestion commerciale, de la logistique, et de la comptabilité.
RFI et RFQ pour une solution ERP (Cégid, Générix, Adonix, Genacod), et pour une solution extranet.
Développement d’une application temporaire de gestion des commandes (Access).