Arnaud HANQUEZ

Paris

Change Management
Change Management & leadership
Commercial
Leadership
Management
Sales

  • Pfizer - Business Development Manager Europe

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Développement du portefeuille client de Pfizer CentreOne dans le secteur de biotechnologie, de l'industrie pharmaceutique en Europe.

  • Hospira Inc. - Business Development Manager Europe

    2006 - maintenant In charge of the development of the contract manufacturing activities of Hospira One2One in Europe.

    Establish Hospira as a key player of the fill and finish manufacturing area in Europe. Succeed to developp strongly the contribution margin of the region.

    Hospira is a global specialty pharmaceutical and medication delivery company. The company’s One 2 One® business is a world leader in the custom development and manufacture of parenteral products packaged in vials, prefilled syringes, cartridges, flexible containers and ampules.
    One 2 One® offers development and manufacturing services at its worldwide facilities located in North America, Europe and Australia. With over 70 years of parenteral manufacturing experience, One 2 One® is known for its customer service orientation.

  • HTC Consulting / LARKA - Consultant Partner

    1998 - 2006 In 8 years I have establish HTC COnsulting and Larka as a key players in the consulting services in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing business.
    By a strong analysis of the European Market and qualification of each companies in term of dosage form, manufacturing capabilities, outsourcing needs.... in the full European Market

    Launch and develop with partners, a key event in pharma outsourcing business, in Monte Carlo : wwww.biopharmos.com

    Consolidate the sales, and the notoriety of more than 20 CMO in the European and US market.

    Present several conferences, published in different industry magazine

