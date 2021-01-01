Arnaud HANQUEZ

Paris2015 - maintenantDéveloppement du portefeuille client de Pfizer CentreOne dans le secteur de biotechnologie, de l'industrie pharmaceutique en Europe.
Hospira Inc.
- Business Development Manager Europe
2006 - maintenantIn charge of the development of the contract manufacturing activities of Hospira One2One in Europe.
Establish Hospira as a key player of the fill and finish manufacturing area in Europe. Succeed to developp strongly the contribution margin of the region.
Hospira is a global specialty pharmaceutical and medication delivery company. The company’s One 2 One® business is a world leader in the custom development and manufacture of parenteral products packaged in vials, prefilled syringes, cartridges, flexible containers and ampules.
One 2 One® offers development and manufacturing services at its worldwide facilities located in North America, Europe and Australia. With over 70 years of parenteral manufacturing experience, One 2 One® is known for its customer service orientation.
HTC Consulting / LARKA
- Consultant Partner
1998 - 2006In 8 years I have establish HTC COnsulting and Larka as a key players in the consulting services in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing business.
By a strong analysis of the European Market and qualification of each companies in term of dosage form, manufacturing capabilities, outsourcing needs.... in the full European Market
Launch and develop with partners, a key event in pharma outsourcing business, in Monte Carlo : wwww.biopharmos.com
Consolidate the sales, and the notoriety of more than 20 CMO in the European and US market.
Present several conferences, published in different industry magazine