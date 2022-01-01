Retail
Connexion
Arnaud HOUSSIN
Ajouter
Arnaud HOUSSIN
SAINT-BRIEUC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Droit immobilier
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Aménagement urbain
Entreprises
Terra-developpement
- Developpeur foncier
2014 - maintenant
Groupe GIBOIRE Immobilier
- Pôle location
RENNES
2014 - 2014
Agence Des Lices
- Agent immobilier
2013 - 2013
Office notarial Me LEMETAYER-MALLEVRE-MORIN-MORTIER
- Assistant Clerc de Notaire
2010 - 2010
Service immobilier (actes courants) - Office notarial Me LEMETAYER-MALLEVRE-MORIN-MORTIER (RENNES - 35)
Participation à la rédaction d'actes de ventes immobilières (maisons individuelles: lotissements, VEFA ...)
Office notarial Me BOURGOIN
- Assistant Clerc de Notaire
2008 - 2008
Service successions - Office notarial Me BOURGOIN (RENNES - 35)
Rédaction d'actes de notoriété, d'attestations immobilières, déclarations de successions.
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Professions Immobilières
Nantes
2014 - 2015
MASTER 2
ESPI Ouest Atlantique
Nantes
2014 - 2015
Master 2 (manager aménagement et promotion immobilière)
urbanisme, fiscalité immobilière, maîtrise d'ouvrage, pathologie batiment
INSTITUT DES METIERS DU NOTARIAT
Rennes
2009 - 2011
BTS
BTS (Métiers du Notariat)
Lycée De La Salle Rennes
Rennes
2006 - 2007
Baccalaureate Degree
: Baccalauréat STG option comptabilité et gestion d'entreprise
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Audrey GUEVEL
Clément PERRIN
Jean-Francis BINET
Jean-Raphaël SUDRES
Jocelyne HERICHER
Karen BACCONIN
Laura ROUXEL
Rolland LECOQ
