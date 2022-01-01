Menu

Arnaud HOUSSIN

SAINT-BRIEUC

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Droit immobilier
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Aménagement urbain

Entreprises

  • Terra-developpement - Developpeur foncier

    2014 - maintenant

  • Groupe GIBOIRE Immobilier - Pôle location

    RENNES 2014 - 2014

  • Agence Des Lices - Agent immobilier

    2013 - 2013

  • Office notarial Me LEMETAYER-MALLEVRE-MORIN-MORTIER - Assistant Clerc de Notaire

    2010 - 2010 Service immobilier (actes courants) - Office notarial Me LEMETAYER-MALLEVRE-MORIN-MORTIER (RENNES - 35)
    Participation à la rédaction d'actes de ventes immobilières (maisons individuelles: lotissements, VEFA ...)

  • Office notarial Me BOURGOIN - Assistant Clerc de Notaire

    2008 - 2008 Service successions - Office notarial Me BOURGOIN (RENNES - 35)
    Rédaction d'actes de notoriété, d'attestations immobilières, déclarations de successions.

Formations

Réseau

