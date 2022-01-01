Arnaud THIBAULT

-
DELMAS
- DEPUTY LINE MANAGER (based at Durban, SOUTH AFRICA)
maintenant
DIORS Line, service started in December 2003, connecting INDIA, Indian Ocean Islands and East Africa. (MPP operating 2 vessels) has been modified by opening DINSAS Line in July 2006 which rotation has been extended to Durban and Maputo.
• Yearly definition of the line’s strategy, budget, P&L reporting (US$16-20 millions profit centre)
• Commercial animation of 10 agencies, pricing definition, allocation of vessel capacity, and contribution oriented management,
• Operational management with vessel routing, speed, schedule integrity and also negotiation with ports / stevedores.
-
DELMAS
- FINANCIAL MANAGER (based at Durban, SOUTH AFRICA)
maintenant
• Monthly Financial Reporting, annual budget for Head Office France and Singapore,
• Treasury Management, cost control, indicator analysis, general accounting, group consolidation, accounting closure (US$30 Millions turnover).
-
CIC Bank (City, London)
- Junior Consultant
maintenant
Business Developer in UK for SM size French companies
• Market studies, sales lead, analysis of European market indicators,
• Business Plans, diagnostic reports of opportunities / risk for penetrating UK market.
-
DELMAS
- General Manager & Owner's Representative Southern African countries (based at Durban, SOUTH AFRICA)
maintenant
• Administration Management of the office at Durban, 19 people (Human Resources, Finance,…),
• Management of Marketing Team for Delmas activities in South Africa,
• Delmas Owner’s Representative for Southern African countries (South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia):
Application of Head Office pricing and strategies for Delmas lines (Dinsas, Afex, Xtrade, Asea and DOI Lines management), directly responsible for 17,000 teus/year
Represent and defend Delmas interests in the region for both operation and marketing.
Involvement in strategic studies for opening new services (Dinsas, Afex…)
-
CMA CGM Group
- Regional Product Manager South America East Coast (based at Sao Paulo Regional Office)
Marseille
maintenant
• Line Management: 8 lines & slings
Pricing CIF exports Dry & Reefer and contracts negotiations, project cargo, contribution
Cargo Flow / Capacity Management (allocation POL, feedering, vessel sharing agreement)
Developments, project management for opening new lines, partnership for feedering (internal and external)
Transshipment management, operations and logistics follow up
• Scope: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay
• Trades: Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, Central America / USA and all Cross trades
• Key figures/ responsibilities:
5000 teus exports per week (Incl 700x40Reefer), Lines’ result presentations (filling, market share, and contribution analysis)
Turn over of US$400 millions per year
Team of 15 persons (directly) and commercial animation of 12 agencies