Arnaud THIBAULT

DURBAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptation
Entrepreneur
Management
Motivation
Self motivation

Entreprises

  • DELMAS - DEPUTY LINE MANAGER (based at Durban, SOUTH AFRICA)

    maintenant DIORS Line, service started in December 2003, connecting INDIA, Indian Ocean Islands and East Africa. (MPP operating 2 vessels) has been modified by opening DINSAS Line in July 2006 which rotation has been extended to Durban and Maputo.

    • Yearly definition of the line’s strategy, budget, P&L reporting (US$16-20 millions profit centre)
    • Commercial animation of 10 agencies, pricing definition, allocation of vessel capacity, and contribution oriented management,
    • Operational management with vessel routing, speed, schedule integrity and also negotiation with ports / stevedores.

  • DELMAS - FINANCIAL MANAGER (based at Durban, SOUTH AFRICA)

    maintenant • Monthly Financial Reporting, annual budget for Head Office France and Singapore,
    • Treasury Management, cost control, indicator analysis, general accounting, group consolidation, accounting closure (US$30 Millions turnover).

  • CIC Bank (City, London) - Junior Consultant

    maintenant Business Developer in UK for SM size French companies

    • Market studies, sales lead, analysis of European market indicators,
    • Business Plans, diagnostic reports of opportunities / risk for penetrating UK market.

  • DELMAS - General Manager & Owner's Representative Southern African countries (based at Durban, SOUTH AFRICA)

    maintenant • Administration Management of the office at Durban, 19 people (Human Resources, Finance,…),
    • Management of Marketing Team for Delmas activities in South Africa,
    • Delmas Owner’s Representative for Southern African countries (South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia):
    Application of Head Office pricing and strategies for Delmas lines (Dinsas, Afex, Xtrade, Asea and DOI Lines management), directly responsible for 17,000 teus/year
    Represent and defend Delmas interests in the region for both operation and marketing.
    Involvement in strategic studies for opening new services (Dinsas, Afex…)

  • CMA CGM Group - Regional Product Manager South America East Coast (based at Sao Paulo Regional Office)

    Marseille maintenant • Line Management: 8 lines & slings
    Pricing CIF exports Dry & Reefer and contracts negotiations, project cargo, contribution
    Cargo Flow / Capacity Management (allocation POL, feedering, vessel sharing agreement)
    Developments, project management for opening new lines, partnership for feedering (internal and external)
    Transshipment management, operations and logistics follow up
    • Scope: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay
    • Trades: Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, Central America / USA and all Cross trades
    • Key figures/ responsibilities:
    5000 teus exports per week (Incl 700x40Reefer), Lines’ result presentations (filling, market share, and contribution analysis)
    Turn over of US$400 millions per year
    Team of 15 persons (directly) and commercial animation of 12 agencies

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Normandie ESC LE HAVRE

    Le Havre 2002 - 2003 HEC ENTREPRENEURS

    Qualification: Master of Commerce, HEC Entrepreneurs specialization
    Subjects: Business Plan & Creation, Strategic Management, Business Law, Accounting, Organizational and financial Audit, International Economy, Marketing, Finance, English, Spanish.

  • Humberside University Humberside Business School (Hull)

    Hull 2000 - 2001

  • Université Angers

    Angers 1998 - 2000 Techniques de Commercialisation

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Saumur 1995 - 1998 TERMINAL SCIENTIFIQUE, OPTION MATHS

