Arnaud TOMC

Jeune diplômé d'un Master en ingénierie avec une spécialisation en Chimie, je réalise actuellement un Master spécialisé en Management et Ingénierie des Services à l’Environnement au sein de l’établissement Veolia Campus.
Précédentes expériences dans le traitement de l'eau, le management énergétique et les processus industriels.
Graduated student in engineering from university HEI, I'm currently doing a specialized Master in Management an Environmental Engineering at Veolia Campus School.
Experience in water treatment, energy management and industrial processes. Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds, good communication skills and ability to work independently.
Mes compétences :
Autonome
Organisé
RIGOUREUX
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
Good communication skills
Energy management
Communication skills
Process Improvement
Logistique
Gestion des déchets
Waste water
Team Management
Restaurants
Operational Management
Financial and logistic analysis
Development of performance indicator and decision
Audit