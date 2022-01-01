Arnaud TOMC

Jeune diplômé d'un Master en ingénierie avec une spécialisation en Chimie, je réalise actuellement un Master spécialisé en Management et Ingénierie des Services à l’Environnement au sein de l’établissement Veolia Campus.

Précédentes expériences dans le traitement de l'eau, le management énergétique et les processus industriels.





Graduated student in engineering from university HEI, I'm currently doing a specialized Master in Management an Environmental Engineering at Veolia Campus School.

Experience in water treatment, energy management and industrial processes. Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds, good communication skills and ability to work independently.



Mes compétences :

Autonome

Organisé

RIGOUREUX

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Excel

Good communication skills

Energy management

Communication skills

Process Improvement

Logistique

Gestion des déchets

Waste water

Team Management

Restaurants

Operational Management

Financial and logistic analysis

Development of performance indicator and decision

Audit