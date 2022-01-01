Menu

Arnaud TOMC

Paris

En résumé

Jeune diplômé d'un Master en ingénierie avec une spécialisation en Chimie, je réalise actuellement un Master spécialisé en Management et Ingénierie des Services à l’Environnement au sein de l’établissement Veolia Campus.
Précédentes expériences dans le traitement de l'eau, le management énergétique et les processus industriels.


Graduated student in engineering from university HEI, I'm currently doing a specialized Master in Management an Environmental Engineering at Veolia Campus School.
Experience in water treatment, energy management and industrial processes. Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds, good communication skills and ability to work independently.

Mes compétences :
Autonome
Organisé
RIGOUREUX
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
Good communication skills
Energy management
Communication skills
Process Improvement
Logistique
Gestion des déchets
Waste water
Team Management
Restaurants
Operational Management
Financial and logistic analysis
Development of performance indicator and decision
Audit

Entreprises

  • Veolia Environnement  - Chargé d'études performance

    Paris 2015 - maintenant -Mesure et analyse de la performance des agences.
    -Identifier les axes d’amélioration.
    -Proposer et mettre en œuvre des plans d'actions d'optimisation.

  • Allianz - Analyse des potails de management energétiques

    Puteaux 2014 - 2014 -Mise ne place d’une grille de critères permettant une comparaison des entreprises de management énergétique.
    -Analyse et classement des entreprises de management énergétiques.
    -Rédaction d’un cahier des charges de consultation pour le groupe Allianz Real Estate.

  • Suez Environnement - Analyse et optimisation des sorties d'astreintes

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2014 -Analyse et gestion des données d'astreinte pour en optimiser le fonctionnement (minimisation des sorties, mise en place de solutions préventives, création d’une procédure).
    -Connaissance technique des différents types d'installations nécessaires au traitement et à la distribution d'eau potable, ainsi qu'au traitement des eaux usées.
    -Connaissance du système d'entretien et de réparation des installations et circuits hydrauliques.

  • Tereos - Analyse et optimisation du système de cristalisation du process sucrier

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 2013 - 2013 Mesure en laboratoire et création d'une base de données relative à l'industrie sucrière. Exploitation et interprétation de ces données afin de proposer des solutions d'optimisation du processus de cristallisation du saccharose.

  • Club Gascon - Equipier de salle

    2012 - 2012 Poste de responsable de bar dans un restaurant Londonien.
    Ce poste m'a permit d’améliorer mon anglais et de travailler dans un environnement étranger et multiculturel.

