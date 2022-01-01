Menu

Arnaud VAHLAS

Paris

En résumé

Summary:

International Executive with 18 years of IT experience within global environments, combining global business acumen with Information Systems management knowledge. Proven track record of managing complex projects in IT, Business Applications, Merger Integrations and Enterprise Shared Services, introducing culture change. Builds high-performance multicultural teams and creative entrepreneurial service organization generating significant cost savings.
Seeking for a Senior Leadership position in international IT organization, setting departmental and strategic direction while motivating workforce to goal.

Specialties:

Proven Leader with experience in organizational transformation, process reengineering and change management in international context. Experienced in IT Services & Program Management : - ITIL and CMMI-based Enterprise Shared Services. - Entrepreneurial Service Organization. - IT Sourcing (Offshore, eSCM), Mergers and IT Integration IT and Pharmaceutical business knowledge: - All IT layers - Pharmaceutical Industry experience - Business Product and Institutional Internet strategy

http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/arnaud-vahlas/0/525/752

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - CIO Eurasia

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Sanofi-aventis France - DSI

    2010 - 2013 Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Sr Director, IS, Global Application Platforms

    Lyon 2006 - 2010 Global Head for ERP (SAP), Business Intelligence (BI), Web&Collaborative Solutions, Document Management and any other transversal Application Platforms Services

  • Sanofi-aventis - IS Director for Business Management & Support, Commercial Operations

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • Sanofi-aventis - IT Integration Program Lead

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • Aventis - IS Director – Head, Application Service Center

    Paris 2000 - 2004

  • Rhone-Poulenc Rorer - IS Manager – IS support to Corporate Functions

    1996 - 2000

  • Phenix Energy - IT Consultant

    1994 - 1996

Formations

