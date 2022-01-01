Summary:



International Executive with 18 years of IT experience within global environments, combining global business acumen with Information Systems management knowledge. Proven track record of managing complex projects in IT, Business Applications, Merger Integrations and Enterprise Shared Services, introducing culture change. Builds high-performance multicultural teams and creative entrepreneurial service organization generating significant cost savings.

Seeking for a Senior Leadership position in international IT organization, setting departmental and strategic direction while motivating workforce to goal.



Specialties:



Proven Leader with experience in organizational transformation, process reengineering and change management in international context. Experienced in IT Services & Program Management : - ITIL and CMMI-based Enterprise Shared Services. - Entrepreneurial Service Organization. - IT Sourcing (Offshore, eSCM), Mergers and IT Integration IT and Pharmaceutical business knowledge: - All IT layers - Pharmaceutical Industry experience - Business Product and Institutional Internet strategy



http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/arnaud-vahlas/0/525/752