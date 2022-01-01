Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Arnaud VANHOVE
Ajouter
Arnaud VANHOVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COLAS NORD PICARDIE
- Chef de Secteur - LENS (62)
2013 - maintenant
SCREG Nord Picardie
- Adjoint Exploitation - BULLY LES MINES (62)
2010 - 2013
SCREG Nord Picardie
- Ingénieur Travaux - Animateur QSE - BULLY LES MINES (62)
2005 - 2009
SCREG Nord Picardie
- Ingénieur Travaux - BEAUVAIS (60)
2002 - 2004
SCREG Nord Picardie
- Ingénieur Travaux - HAM (80)
2000 - 2001
Norelec Maroc
- Responsable Logistique
1998 - 1999
Formations
Hautes Etudes Industrielles HEI
Lille
1993 - 1998
HEI BTP
Réseau
Ben DUB
Elhoussain ELASRI
Phoenix Formation Immobilière NICOLAS CARTIGNY
Vanessa SIEUX - LECOMTE