Arnaud VANHOVE

Entreprises

  • COLAS NORD PICARDIE - Chef de Secteur - LENS (62)

    2013 - maintenant

  • SCREG Nord Picardie - Adjoint Exploitation - BULLY LES MINES (62)

    2010 - 2013

  • SCREG Nord Picardie - Ingénieur Travaux - Animateur QSE - BULLY LES MINES (62)

    2005 - 2009

  • SCREG Nord Picardie - Ingénieur Travaux - BEAUVAIS (60)

    2002 - 2004

  • SCREG Nord Picardie - Ingénieur Travaux - HAM (80)

    2000 - 2001

  • Norelec Maroc - Responsable Logistique

    1998 - 1999

