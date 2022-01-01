Menu

Arnaud VIERA

TOULOUSE

En résumé

MY CAPABILITIES
Strategy & Innovation, Venture, Start-up, Management, Project management, Industrial organization (purchasing and procurement, logistic, supply chain, development, industrialization, production). Lean manufacturing & development.

Mes compétences :
Supply chain management
Production industrielle
Lean management
Industrialisation Méthode
Analysis of TAS activities and support
Technical concept development
worldwide deployment
Data Collection
Request for Proposal
Procurement
Transfer management
Kaizen
costs development
Lean Manufacturing
Logistics
Project Management
Purchasing
Quality Management
CMMI method
CATIA
Microsoft Office
SAP
SAP HR travel expenses
SAP PP MRP

Entreprises

  • THALES ALENIA SPACE France - Photonic Venture Developer

    2016 - maintenant Into strategy and innovation department

    Main objective: First experiment of internal start-up incubation in Thales Alenia Space with photonic technology. Consolidation of internal roadmap and incubation of new ideas based on optical technology.

    • Early stage phase of a new business based on Free Space Optical service for telecommunication satellites.
    • Technical development: concept development with internal and external resources in order to define a preliminary design and performances,
    • Marketing analysis and strategy to address the market: market studies and conferences to better understand final user market and define pricing strategy,
    • Partnership development: participation to events to better known partners ecosystem and discussion to embedded them into the project,
    • Business model and business: consolidation with figures coming, from market, pricing and technical hypothesis,
    • Spin off strategy from Thales Alenia Space: governance, partnership, funding approach definition,
    • Preparation of Serie A fundraising: pitch and presentation (internal / external),
    • Experiment feedback for future Venture

  • THALES ALENIA SPACE Italy - Expatriate in Italy as transnational interface for MRP and MES software

    2014 - 2016 MRP : Manufacturing Resources Planning
    MES :Manufacturing Execution System

    Main objective: Definition of a software common core model in cooperation with Italian pilot project taking into account needs of each IU to ensure a worldwide deployment in 2017.

    • Contribution to the macro model definition for MRP and MES following CMMI method : Plan, source, Make, Deliver: 10 process defined like finance, project management, sales, planning, procurement, production, …,
    • Contribution to the detailed phase of the model: more than 100 detailed specifications analyzed, reviewed and validated,
    • Management of gap analysis and convergence meeting with 6 Industrial Unit « IU » representative: 2 in France, 2 in Italy, 1 in Belgium and 1 in Spain, no gaps at the end,
    • Definition of the new routing modeling process with all IU’s: less than 3 months to converge with more than 80 people taking into account tool constraints,
    • Change management with each IU teams: no major resistance occur after educational phase,
    • Project management with Italian project team: schedule, actions, weekly meeting, steering committee.

  • THALES ALENIA SPACE France - Industrialization, supply chain and production manager for IRIDIUM antenna constellation

    2011 - 2014 IRIDIUM constellation: 81 satellites

    Main objective: management of 8 people to industrialize antenna and sub system from definition up to production.

    • Specification, request for proposal and selection for Equipped Structural Panel (ESP): 12 M$ contract,
    • Management of selected US supplier for ESP: program interface and firsts models industrialization,
    • Evaluation of sub-system suppliers industrial maturity: 7 suppliers French, Italian and US,
    • Setting up a team for supply chain and production activities: distribution of activities, day to day management, weekly meeting, problem solving,
    • Antenna Supply Chain definition: Manufacturing data package, procurement, flow chart, qualification, integration tools, workload analysis, logistic, repair policy, maintenance, risk analysis,
    • Antenna production plan responsible: definition, writing, presentation at each review until high rate Manufacturing Readiness Review and final approval by PMO & final customer,
    • Supply chain management: management of antenna AIT team,
    • Transfer management of antenna Assembly, Integrations and Tests activities to THALES Italia: Planning, team training and reassurance of transfer.

  • THALES ALENIA SPACE France - Methods engineer in design and industrialization office

    2008 - 2011 • Management of KAIZEN project in design office: Conception and deployment of quality, cost and lead time indicators.
    • Participation to Lean development project: -30% on cycle, -20% on costs development.
    • Define production plan and qualification supplier for space mechanical and composite products.
    • Deployment of working methods in development offices: costs management, data management, CATIA V5 and ENOVIA projects.

  • THALES ALENIA SPACE France - Supply chain engineer in composite workshop

    2007 - 2008 • Technical and plan management production of space composite equipment’s: more than 200 space composite parts produced per year,
    • Deployment of production methods: quality management and production instructions,
    • Qualification of new composite technology: qualification of carbon fiber sandwich at -220°C.

  • Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse SAS - Apprentice continuous improvement engineer in machine tool workshop

    Biberach an der Riss 2004 - 2007 • Schedule and organization of a removal workshop in production manufacture: 25 machines tool removal,
    • Management of 5S project: workshop and cutting tool shop organization: 18 machines tools, 3000 equipment units and 7000 tools,
    • Main project (team of 5 people): launch in production a high speed 5 axes machine tool: -75% decrease time of production

Formations

  • Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers

    Toulouse 2004 - 2007 Engineering degree delivered by I.C.A.M. in mechanics and automatics.

    Engineering degree through an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship company: LIEBHERR AEROSPACE TOULOUSE.

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologie

    Toulouse 2002 - 2004 Technician degree

    Technician degree in mechanics and manufacturing - Institut Supérieur de Technologies – I.C.A.M. group – Toulouse.
    Major of Midi-Pyrénées academy.

