Arnaud WAUQUIER

PERSAN

En résumé

Chef de Projets IT
Certifié ITil V3 et ITil V3 Intermediate SOA

Fort d’une expérience de 15 ans dans la direction et coordination de projets en systèmes d’information grands comptes, tels que l’énergie fossile, nucléaire, le domaine bancaire, le domaine du luxe, bureau de certifications, industries…
Excellent relationnel, grande capacité managériale, esprit d’écoute et d’analyse, force de proposition, à l’écoute des nouvelles technologies, plan d’amélioration continue, processus SI


Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Communication
Management
Gestion de projet
Audit
Linux
Sun Solaris
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Exchange Server
IBM WebSphere
Tivoli/TME
Patrol
Oracle
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Data Centre
UNIX
SQL
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Internet Information Server
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Futures Operations
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Compaq/Digital Hardware
Token Ring
TCP/IP
Service Oriented Architecture
Secure Socket Layer
SNA Gateway
SNA
SAN
PVCS
Oracle Data Guard
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Proxy Server
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN
IP
IBM RS6000 Hardware
Ethernet
Dell Server Hardware
Customer Relationship Management
API
gestion support
Entreprises

  • DATACEP - Groupe ALTRAN - Chef de Projet Infrastructure

    1999 - 2014

  • ALTRAN ITS - Chef de projets IT

    1999 - 2014 * Banque de France
    * Banque grands groupes
    * Bourse/Finance
    * Banque de détail
    * Opérateur télécommunications
    * Grande distribution Luxe
    * Intégrateur / Constructeur
    * Datacenter
    * Production / distribution Gaz - Electricité ;
    * Production / distribution Energie Nucléaire ;
    * Pétrochimie

  • Altran France - Chef de Projets IT

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1999 - 2014 Chef de Projets IT
    Compétences transverses

  • Altran France - Chef de projet infrastructures

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1999 - 2014 Intervention auprès de différents clients / secteurs : banque / finance / télécommunications / luxe / énergie

    Chef de projet infrastructures / GDF SUEZ IT / programmes GRDF
    * Gestion des offres GDFSuez IT ;
    * Pilotage & Management d'équipes, d'info gérants (ATOS-CAP-OBS...) ;
    * Pilotage intégration et décommisonnment du DATACENTER GDF Suez IT

    Chef de projet infrastructures Banque de France
    * Gestion des offres de la Banque de France
    * Pilotage & Management d'équipes ;
    * Pilotage de 7 projets stratégiques BDF/Salle de Marchés (Bourses de Paris)

    Responsable des opérations au Datacenter de la CNAMTS d'Evreux
    * Coordination d'équipes intégration, production et opération ;
    * Interface privilégiée avec la CNAMTS ;
    * Mise en œuvre de services orientés ITil

    Chef de projet HSBC France / SPOC EMEA
    * Coordination d'équipes intégration, production et opération ;
    * Chef de projet migration DATACENTER FR/UK
    * SPOC projet EVPS / SEPA ;
    * Chef de projet OTP (One Time Password) pour les grands comptes

    Expertise pour Louis Vuitton
    * Pilotage des équipes d'intégration, production et opération ;
    * Direction de la mise en œuvre des serveurs WebSpheres pour centralisation des commandes.

    Coordinateur technique RENAULT (véhicule ZOE)
    * Pilotage des équipes d'intégration, production et opération ;
    * Gestion et développement des serveurs de pilotage du concept car ZOE

    Chef de projet World Wilde sécurité antivirus AREVA
    * Pilotage des équipes d'intégration, production et opération ;
    * Qualification, intégration d'un antivirus pour AREVA et intégration dans les centrales nucléaires et traitement de déchets nucléaire

    Ingénierie des applications tranverses pour la Holding TOTAL
    * Pilotage des équipes d'intégration, production et opération ;
    * Etudes techniques des applications transverses de la Holding du groupe ;
    * Pilotage, gestion et force de vente des solutions

    Responsable du support SI, interface privilégiée DSI, valideur ERP pour le CETIM
    * Pilotage des équipes d'intégration, production et opération ;
    * Mise en œuvre d'un outil de gestion support (ticketting)

    D'autres activités au sein de l'entreprise, telles que :
    * Assistance auprès des nouveaux entrants
    * ERP
    * Apporteur d'affaires
    * Formateur
    * ...

  • Altran France - Chef de Projets

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1999 - 2014 * Remplacement de l'infrastructure informatique dans son intégralité


    Annexes :

    Créateur, administrateur depuis 12 ans du site Arnaudw.fr (gestion des 7 collaborateurs/mainteneurs du site)

