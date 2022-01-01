Arnaud WAUQUIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Persan dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Chef de Projets IT
Certifié ITil V3 et ITil V3 Intermediate SOA
Fort d’une expérience de 15 ans dans la direction et coordination de projets en systèmes d’information grands comptes, tels que l’énergie fossile, nucléaire, le domaine bancaire, le domaine du luxe, bureau de certifications, industries…
Excellent relationnel, grande capacité managériale, esprit d’écoute et d’analyse, force de proposition, à l’écoute des nouvelles technologies, plan d’amélioration continue, processus SI
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Communication
Management
Gestion de projet
Audit
Linux
Sun Solaris
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Exchange Server
IBM WebSphere
Tivoli/TME
Patrol
Oracle
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Data Centre
UNIX
SQL
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Internet Information Server
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Futures Operations
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Compaq/Digital Hardware
Token Ring
TCP/IP
Service Oriented Architecture
Secure Socket Layer
SNA Gateway
SNA
SAN
PVCS
Oracle Data Guard
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Proxy Server
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN
IP
IBM RS6000 Hardware
Ethernet
Dell Server Hardware
Customer Relationship Management
API
gestion support
Concept Cars
Pas de formation renseignée