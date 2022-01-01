Menu

Arnaud WOLFER

Paris

En résumé

As a PhD student in Computational and Systems Medicine, my research interest lies in time-series analysis of short patient trajectories. By developing novel time-dependent methods - robust to missing values, unsynchronised sampling, high inter-individual variability and noisy measurements - extraction of pattern missed by traditional statistical approaches becomes possible. This in turn will provide new understanding of the underlying systemic regulation of metabolites as well as enable forecasting and early detection of divergent time trajectories.

From prediction of chemical and biological properties to big data organisation, visualisation and modelling, my previous experiences enabled me to devise and adapt novel computational approaches for the interpretation of heterogeneous omics data.

Mes compétences :
R&D
Biotechnologies
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Association des Paralysés de France - Animateur

    Paris maintenant

  • Technologie Servier - Stagiaire M2 - Modélisation Moléculaire/Chémoinformatique

    2012 - 2012 “Use of graph type descriptors for the modelisation of biopharmaceutical processes and interpretation of metabolomics data”.

    My work focused on improving identification of endogenous metabolites in UPLC-MS profiling experiments

  • Harlan Laboratories - Stagiare - Dose Formulation Analytics

    2010 - 2010 Quantification of exogenous compounds in tissue extract using HPLC-MS

Formations

  • Imperial College London

    London 2012 - maintenant PhD student

    "Time-dependant metabolic phenotyping of inflammatory dysregulation" under the supervision of Pr. Jeremy Nicholson and Dr. Timothy Ebbels

    My current research topic involves the development of novel computational and analytical approaches for the analysis of time-dependent mediators of inflammation. My project aim to stratify critical surgery candidates based on their inflammatory status.

  • Université De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2010 - 2012 Master

    Research project "Diversity subset in very large chemical libraries" under the supervision of Dr Dragos Horvath.

    Development of an algorithm for the selection of the most diverse subset of compounds in datasets of millions of molecules.

  • Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2010 Licence

  • Lycée Don Bosco DBL

    Landser 1999 - 2006 Baccarauléat S

    Physique/Chimie

