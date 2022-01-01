Arnaud WOLFER

As a PhD student in Computational and Systems Medicine, my research interest lies in time-series analysis of short patient trajectories. By developing novel time-dependent methods - robust to missing values, unsynchronised sampling, high inter-individual variability and noisy measurements - extraction of pattern missed by traditional statistical approaches becomes possible. This in turn will provide new understanding of the underlying systemic regulation of metabolites as well as enable forecasting and early detection of divergent time trajectories.



From prediction of chemical and biological properties to big data organisation, visualisation and modelling, my previous experiences enabled me to devise and adapt novel computational approaches for the interpretation of heterogeneous omics data.



Mes compétences :

R&D

Biotechnologies

Gestion de projet