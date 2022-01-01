Héléna Alexandra GASPAR

I am a postdoc researcher in chemo/bioinformatics working on drug pathways. My fields of competence include machine learning, data mining and data visualisation. I have a background in linguistics, ancient languages (Sorbonne University), chemistry and informatics (University of Strasbourg). The subject of my thesis is: "Development of a new method for visualizing the chemical space". During my PhD, I worked on the design of visual predictive methods, 2D and 3D maps for visualizing properties of molecules, visual applicability domain, and big data learning.





Mes compétences :

QSAR

Machine Learning

Data mining

Information visualisation

Cheminformatics

Big Data