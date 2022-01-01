Menu

Héléna Alexandra GASPAR

LONDRES

En résumé

I am a postdoc researcher in chemo/bioinformatics working on drug pathways. My fields of competence include machine learning, data mining and data visualisation. I have a background in linguistics, ancient languages (Sorbonne University), chemistry and informatics (University of Strasbourg). The subject of my thesis is: "Development of a new method for visualizing the chemical space". During my PhD, I worked on the design of visual predictive methods, 2D and 3D maps for visualizing properties of molecules, visual applicability domain, and big data learning.


Mes compétences :
QSAR
Machine Learning
Data mining
Information visualisation
Cheminformatics
Big Data

Entreprises

  • King's College London - Chercheur postdoc en chémoinformatique

    2015 - maintenant

  • Université de Strasbourg - PhD Student

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2015 PhD student. Thesis subject: "Visualisation of the chemical space".

  • Université de Strasbourg - Master 2 internship

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2012 Design of a software for visualizing and predicting chemical entities.

  • Université de Strasbourg - Master 1 internship

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2011 Benchmarking using Weka and Matlab of usual classification algorithms v.s. Generative Topographic Mapping classification.

Formations

Réseau