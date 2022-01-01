Menu

Jérémy GASPAR

PARIS 13

En résumé

--- Compétences :
-- Développement :
HTML, CSS, PHP (POO), SQL (ORACLE, MySQL, ...), PL/SQL, DOS (Batch).

-- Administration serveurs/systèmes :
- OS : Windows 2000/2003/2008 Server, Linux.
- Architecture : Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Microsoft Exchange, Apache, MySQL, Oracle, Microsoft ISA Server. Mirroring et Partitionning (Windows / Linux).

-- Applications Métier :
ERP (SAP), CRM (Siebel, SalesForce), Décisionnel (COGNOS), CMS (CONCERTO), Téléphonie (AVAYA).

-- Hardware :
- Ordinateurs fixes et portables : IBM, Dell, HP ; Montage et dépannage.
- Périphériques : Moniteurs, Imprimantes, Scanner, Fax ; Installation et dépannage.
-- Réseaux :
Routeurs, Réseaux, Typologies, Connexions, Architectures (PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN), Protocoles (TCP/IP), Matériels, VPN.
-- Software :
- OS : Windows 2000/XP/Seven Professionnel, Windows Vista, Linux (debian, ubuntu).
- Bureautique : Microsoft Office XP/2003/2007 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Outlook), OpenOffice.org, Internet Explorer V5+, Mozilla Firefox, Suite Adobe (Acrobat, Photoshop, ImageReady, Dreamweaver), Lotus Notes, Outlook Express, SQL Tools, SQL Developper.
- Gestion de parc :
GLPI, OCSInventory NG, Qualipark, ServiceCenter, AssetCenter, LANDesk.

Mes compétences :
SQL Server
HTML
MySQL
Graphisme et Web design
PHP
Oracle
PL SQL
Proxy
DHCP
CRM
Apache
POO
TCP IP
Exchange
MS Office
DOS
Sophos
VMware
DNS
Microsoft Windows
VBScript
Batch
Microsoft Windows Server
IIS
Veeam
C#
Microsoft Visual Studio
Java

Entreprises

  • EFFITEK - Ingénieur d'Etudes

    PARIS 13 2013 - maintenant

  • Modis - Consultant Projets Reporting

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013 En parallèle du support, ma mission au sein de la Lyonnaise Des Eaux a évolué pour basculer sur du projet en Reporting. Ma nouvelle mission consistait à produire de nouveaux rapports et optimiser et faire évoluer ceux existants, basés sur les SGBDR ORACLE et SQL Server et la solution Microsoft Reporting Services.

  • Modis - Technicien de Support Fonctionnel Nv. II

    Puteaux 2010 - 2013 Technicien de Support Fonctionnel Nv.II au sein d'une équipe de 12 personnes pour le compte de la Lyonnaise Des Eaux, équipe de support aux applications de Services, Clientèle et Facturation. Nos missions ont été :
    • Traitement et suivi des demandes techniques, fonctionnelles et métier des clients en respectant les procédures, en assurant la qualité du service apporté et en proposant des solutions pérennes pour prévenir la réapparition des incidents.
    • Assistance et dépannage aux utilisateurs par téléphone et à distance (prise en main) par la réalisation de diagnostics précis et la mise en place de solutions techniques appropriées.
    • Participation à la rédaction des Spécifications Techniques des applications métiers. Capitalisation des connaissances techniques et métiers par la rédaction et la mise à jour de notes techniques et de procédures.
    • Gestion partielle de projets par la réalisation et le suivi des recettes.
    • Aide technique au développement de requêtes et procédures ORACLE, en SQL et PL/SQL.

  • Modis - Consultant ORACLE

    Puteaux 2010 - 2010 Consultant ORACLE et PHP, pour le compte de la Lyonnaise Des Eaux du groupe SUEZ Environnement, mes missions ont été de suivre, optimiser et faire évoluer les WebServices entre le client et les prestataires extérieur ainsi que le SI associé.
    Dans le cadre de la vente d'Assurances, mon rôle était de m'assurer de la sécurité et la pertinence des données clientèle échangées, ainsi que d'optimiser les coûts de traitement de ces données dans le SGBDR Oracle et les WebServices PHP+SOAP.

  • Helpline - Coordinateur de Production

    Nanterre 2009 - 2010 Coordinateur de Production Helpdesk d’une équipe de 8 techniciens, pour le compte de la branche MHIS du groupe LVMH, mes missions ont été les suivantes :
    • Suivi du respect des engagements de service (qualité du discours, de la résolution, respect des procédures et des fondamentaux métiers…) par l’ntégration, accompagnement et formation des nouveaux collaborateurs.
    • Suivi et analyse de la production (statistiques, remontées d’informations…) pour la coordination et planification de l’activité de l’équipe Helpdesk (répartition du travail, plannings, absences, formation, coaching) ainsi que la préparation des Comités de Pilotage et des statistiques du Helpdesk auprès du client.
    • Animation, communication, développement du réseau de l’équipe, régulation des tensions et des relations ainsi qu’animation et développement des relations avec les équipes techniques du client (Comités Techniques).
    • Capitalisation de la connaissance de l’équipe par la documentation et l’évolution des procédures et le maintien à jour des outils de partage des connaissances.

  • Helpline - Technicien de Support Informatique

    Nanterre 2007 - 2009 HelpLine, société d'infogérance à distance (Hotline d'entreprise) et sur sites (services techniques locaux) multicompte.

    En poste, je m'occupe au sein d'un équipe du support à distance de la société MHIS (Moët&Hennessy Information Services) du groupe LVMH (Louis Vuitton - Moët&Hennessy).

    Gestion téléphonique des incidents bureautiques, réseaux, matériel en complément des services techniques locaux.
    Gestion des assistances et pannes MS Office, Lotus Notes, Internet, des applications métier (SAP, Siebel, Sharepoint...), des postes physiques, du réseau, création de procédures, participation avec le client au developpement de l'outil commercial des Forces de Vente.

  • AFOGEC - Administrateur Micro & Réseaux

    2005 - 2007 Afogec, Association Loi 1901 pour la formation générale et continue en informatique.
    Cours Bureautique (PC, Office, Internet, Messagerie...), maintenance informatique micro et réseaux, gestion de projets...

    En tant qu'administrateur réseau et seul informaticien, j'y gérais la maintenance informatique, réseau des postes clients et serveurs.
    Deploiement d'applications, gestion de domaines microsoft (Active Directory), gestion du parc et des équipements...

Formations

  • AFOGEC

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Technicien de Maintenance Micro&Réseaux

    Association loi 1901 - Formations Générales et Continues en Informatique

  • Université Paris (Saint Denis)

    Saint Denis 2004 - 2005 Arts-Plastiques

    DEUG Arts et Technologie de l'Image

  • Lycée Henri Wallon

    Aubervilliers 2000 - 2004 Baccalauréat série S spécialité Physiques-Chimie

