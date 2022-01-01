Jérémy GASPAR

--- Compétences :

-- Développement :

HTML, CSS, PHP (POO), SQL (ORACLE, MySQL, ...), PL/SQL, DOS (Batch).



-- Administration serveurs/systèmes :

- OS : Windows 2000/2003/2008 Server, Linux.

- Architecture : Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Microsoft Exchange, Apache, MySQL, Oracle, Microsoft ISA Server. Mirroring et Partitionning (Windows / Linux).



-- Applications Métier :

ERP (SAP), CRM (Siebel, SalesForce), Décisionnel (COGNOS), CMS (CONCERTO), Téléphonie (AVAYA).



-- Hardware :

- Ordinateurs fixes et portables : IBM, Dell, HP ; Montage et dépannage.

- Périphériques : Moniteurs, Imprimantes, Scanner, Fax ; Installation et dépannage.

-- Réseaux :

Routeurs, Réseaux, Typologies, Connexions, Architectures (PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN), Protocoles (TCP/IP), Matériels, VPN.

-- Software :

- OS : Windows 2000/XP/Seven Professionnel, Windows Vista, Linux (debian, ubuntu).

- Bureautique : Microsoft Office XP/2003/2007 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Outlook), OpenOffice.org, Internet Explorer V5+, Mozilla Firefox, Suite Adobe (Acrobat, Photoshop, ImageReady, Dreamweaver), Lotus Notes, Outlook Express, SQL Tools, SQL Developper.

- Gestion de parc :

GLPI, OCSInventory NG, Qualipark, ServiceCenter, AssetCenter, LANDesk.



Mes compétences :

SQL Server

HTML

MySQL

Graphisme et Web design

PHP

Oracle

PL SQL

Proxy

DHCP

CRM

Apache

POO

TCP IP

Exchange

MS Office

DOS

Sophos

VMware

DNS

Microsoft Windows

VBScript

Batch

Microsoft Windows Server

IIS

Veeam

C#

Microsoft Visual Studio

Java