Jérémy GASPAR

--- Compétences :
-- Développement :
HTML, CSS, PHP (POO), SQL (ORACLE, MySQL, ...), PL/SQL, DOS (Batch).
-- Administration serveurs/systèmes :
- OS : Windows 2000/2003/2008 Server, Linux.
- Architecture : Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Microsoft Exchange, Apache, MySQL, Oracle, Microsoft ISA Server. Mirroring et Partitionning (Windows / Linux).
-- Applications Métier :
ERP (SAP), CRM (Siebel, SalesForce), Décisionnel (COGNOS), CMS (CONCERTO), Téléphonie (AVAYA).
-- Hardware :
- Ordinateurs fixes et portables : IBM, Dell, HP ; Montage et dépannage.
- Périphériques : Moniteurs, Imprimantes, Scanner, Fax ; Installation et dépannage.
-- Réseaux :
Routeurs, Réseaux, Typologies, Connexions, Architectures (PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN), Protocoles (TCP/IP), Matériels, VPN.
-- Software :
- OS : Windows 2000/XP/Seven Professionnel, Windows Vista, Linux (debian, ubuntu).
- Bureautique : Microsoft Office XP/2003/2007 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Outlook), OpenOffice.org, Internet Explorer V5+, Mozilla Firefox, Suite Adobe (Acrobat, Photoshop, ImageReady, Dreamweaver), Lotus Notes, Outlook Express, SQL Tools, SQL Developper.
- Gestion de parc :
GLPI, OCSInventory NG, Qualipark, ServiceCenter, AssetCenter, LANDesk.
