Menu

Arnold DUBOST

Gretz-Armainvilliers

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing produit
Commercial grands comptes
Pack Microsoft Office
Management commercial
Automobile
Marketing stratégique
Gestion commerciale
Marketing
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Gestamp - Global Key Account Manager PSA

    Gretz-Armainvilliers 2011 - maintenant - Global P&L responsibility for PSA account
    - Global quotation and key negociations management
    - Account Executives and Account Engineers management
    - Global customer relationship and regional supervision
    - Mid-term planning and target setting

  • Gestamp Sofedit S.A.S - Key Account Manager PSA, Export & Tier 1 Customers

    2010 - 2011 - Key Account Management (sales negotiations) with customers : PSA, Export & Tier 1
    - Managed Turnover : 200 M€ (Yearly)
    - Management of 2 sales engineers

  • Faurecia - Sales Engineer - Customer development

    2009 - 2010 - Négociations commerciales concernant les mécanismes de sièges d'automobiles

    - Développement Clients : Grammer, Isringhausen, Recaro, Aston Martin, Lexus, Sears Automotive, Bé-Gé, Scania...

    - Portefeuille d'activité représentant 25 Millions d'€

  • Faurecia - Product Marketing Manager

    2008 - 2009 - Responsable de l'évolution et du déploiement du plan produit "Mécanismes de sièges d'automobiles",

    - Elaboration du plan de stratégie clients,

    - Définition des prix de marché,

    - Analyses économiques Prix/Coût Rentabilité,

    - Définition des Parts de Marché,

    - Responsable des Bases de données et coordination du Benchmark Mécanismes de sièges d'automobiles

  • Faurecia - Deputy Product Line Manager

    2007 - 2007 - Participation à l'élaboration des Plans Produits "Mécanismes de sièges d'automobiles",

    - Suivi des acquisitions d'affaires commerciales,

    - Analyses économiques Prix/Coût Rentabilité,

    - Veille concurrencielle et définition des Parts de Marché,

    - Mise en place de Bases de données et Communication sur le Benchmark Mécanismes de sièges d'automobile,

  • Faurecia - Marketing Analyst

    2004 - 2006 - Prévision des ventes :
    Elaboration des budgets semestriels de la Division Mécanismes de sièges d'automobiles.

    Elaboration du Plan Marketing/Vente à moyen terme de la Division Mécanismes de sièges d'automobiles.

    - Mise en place des outils de gestion commerciale.

    - Analyse de la concurrence.

  • Hartwell Plc. - Stagiaire

    2003 - 2003 Stage de fin d'année d'études à l'étranger:

    Suivi de dossiers de garantie au sein des concessionnaires Jeep/Chrysler, Audi et Volkswagen

  • L-Prospect - Stagiaire

    2001 - 2001 Stage de première année ESC :

    - Prospections téléphoniques pour des entreprises de B2B.

  • SEFMA - Stagiaire

    1999 - 1999 Stage deuxième année BTS :

    Gestion des stocks de deux projets de B2B

  • Nissan - Stagiaire

    Gémenos 1998 - 1998 Stage de première année BTS :

    - Comptabilité concernant la vente de véhicules neufs et d'occasion.

    - Opération de prospection téléphonique pour le lancement d'un nouveau véhicule.

  • Auchan - Hôte de Caisse Etudiant

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1998 - 2003 Emploi étudiant en tant qu'Hôte de Caisse et Hôte en Roller chaque samedi et chaque période de vacances scolaires

Formations

Réseau