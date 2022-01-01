Arnold DUBOST

Mes compétences :
Marketing produit
Commercial grands comptes
Pack Microsoft Office
Management commercial
Automobile
Marketing stratégique
Gestion commerciale
Marketing
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Gestamp
- Global Key Account Manager PSA
Gretz-Armainvilliers2011 - maintenant- Global P&L responsibility for PSA account
- Global quotation and key negociations management
- Account Executives and Account Engineers management
- Global customer relationship and regional supervision
- Mid-term planning and target setting