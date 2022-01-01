Menu

Arnold VAN DER LUIT

Boufféré

En résumé

Development of business opportunities for biosafety services with active prospection, proposition of study design. Covering Northern European sales activities for biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, cell culture product manufacturers, early clinical-stage companies, contract research organizations and research academic laboratories.

Mes compétences :
Biochemistry
Drug development
English
proteomics
Tumor

Entreprises

  • Clean Cells - Senior Business Developer

    Boufféré 2013 - maintenant

  • Oncodesign - Senior business development manager

    Dijon 2007 - 2013

  • Bourgogne Technology / Fournier Pharmacology - Post-doc researcher

    2005 - maintenant Investigation the potential of lipid lowering drugs.

  • The Netherlands Cancer Institute - Post-doc researcher

    2000 - 2005 Study the apoptotic potential of an anti-tumor alkyllysophospholipid in vitro.

  • Free University of Amsterdam - Part-time teaching Medical Students

    2000 - 2005 Teaching Biochemistry to Medical Students.

  • University of Amsterdam - Post-doc researcher

    1999 - 2000 The role of phosphatidic acid as second messenger in the defense mechanisms of tomato plants to pathogen-derived elicitors.

  • Netherland Cancer Institute/Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital - Post doc fellow

    1999 - 2005 6 years post doc experience with an independently acquired post-doctoral fellowship from the Royal Dutch Foundation of Cancer Research.

Formations

  • Universiteit Van Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1998 - 1999 Lipid signalling in Plants

    Post-doc fellow

    Biology - Regulation of phospholipases in cultured tomato cells by elicitors

  • Edinburgh University ICMB (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 1994 - 1998 Plant Molecular Biology

    Ph.D.

  • Free University Of Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1992 - 1994 Plant Molecular Biology

    M.Sc.

    Faculty of earth and life sciences

  • Interuniversitaire Onderzoekschool Biotechnological Sciences (Delft)

    Delft 1988 - 1991 Biotechnology

    B.Sc. Cum Laude

