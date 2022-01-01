Arsen CYGANKIEWICZ

2004 - maintenant * Dépannage et Maintenance en froid commercial et industriel (avec installations au CO2)
* Dépannage et Maintenance Climatisation (Production d'eau glacée)
* Mise en service GMS ( Carrefour Market, Simply Market ).
JOHNSON CONTROLS REF
- Technicien Frigoriste
2002 - 2004* Dépannage et Maintenance en froid commercial.
SERVATHIN-WEISS
- Technicien Frigoriste
1998 - 2001 * Dépannage et Maintenance des chambres et enceintes climatiques
* Réhabilitation d'enceintes climatique (Régulation et fluide).
* Métrologie
SERITE
- Responsable de la Maintenance d'un centre commercial
1997 - 1998 * Climatisation des locaux informatiques.
* Climatisation des parties communes et des boutiques.
MULOT
- Technicien
1995 - 1996 * Dépannage et Maintenance en Climatisation.
* Dépannage et Maintenance en Chaudières gaz et fuel.