Arsen CYGANKIEWICZ

VAUREAL

Passionné, rigoureux, ordonné et perfectionniste

Entreprises

  • AXIMA - Technicien Frigoriste

    2004 - maintenant * Dépannage et Maintenance en froid commercial et industriel (avec installations au CO2)
    * Dépannage et Maintenance Climatisation (Production d'eau glacée)
    * Mise en service GMS ( Carrefour Market, Simply Market ).

  • JOHNSON CONTROLS REF - Technicien Frigoriste

    2002 - 2004 * Dépannage et Maintenance en froid commercial.

  • SERVATHIN-WEISS - Technicien Frigoriste

    1998 - 2001 * Dépannage et Maintenance des chambres et enceintes climatiques
    * Réhabilitation d'enceintes climatique (Régulation et fluide).
    * Métrologie

  • SERITE - Responsable de la Maintenance d'un centre commercial

    1997 - 1998 * Climatisation des locaux informatiques.
    * Climatisation des parties communes et des boutiques.

  • MULOT - Technicien

    1995 - 1996 * Dépannage et Maintenance en Climatisation.
    * Dépannage et Maintenance en Chaudières gaz et fuel.

Formations

