Arsene KAKPO

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Trade Marketing
Conseiller commercial Automobile
Ventes et Négociations

Entreprises

  • Hors Media Communication Abidajn - Superviseur des Ventes

    2008 - maintenant Vente porte-à-porte de la poudre à Laver "OMO" d'Unilever, Abidjan et Banlieue.

  • Nestlé - Assistant CCSD Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2005 - 2008 NB: 1 an en tant que Commercial responsable de zone Abobo, Abidjan

  • Nestlé - Chef d'équipe

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2004 - 2004 Lancement et Vente corps-à-corps "Nescafé Crem"
    Equipe de 25 commando.

  • Nestlé - Stagiaire

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2003 - 2003 Distribution de Bouillons "Maggi" dans les marchés traditionnels;
    Monitoring de la marque "Maggi"

Formations

  • Sup'Elite Abidjan (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2005 - maintenant Ingénieur Commercial

    Management des Affaires

  • Groupe Instec (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2004 - 2005 Inspectorat Commercial

  • Groupe Pigier kamara laure

    Abidjan 2001 - 2003 BTS

  • LYCEE CLASSIQUE D'ABIDJAN (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1998 - maintenant Bac D

