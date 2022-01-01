Retail
Arsene KAKPO
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Trade Marketing
Conseiller commercial Automobile
Ventes et Négociations
Entreprises
Hors Media Communication Abidajn
- Superviseur des Ventes
2008 - maintenant
Vente porte-à-porte de la poudre à Laver "OMO" d'Unilever, Abidjan et Banlieue.
Nestlé
- Assistant CCSD Manager
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2005 - 2008
NB: 1 an en tant que Commercial responsable de zone Abobo, Abidjan
Nestlé
- Chef d'équipe
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2004 - 2004
Lancement et Vente corps-à-corps "Nescafé Crem"
Equipe de 25 commando.
Nestlé
- Stagiaire
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2003 - 2003
Distribution de Bouillons "Maggi" dans les marchés traditionnels;
Monitoring de la marque "Maggi"
Formations
Sup'Elite Abidjan (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - maintenant
Ingénieur Commercial
Management des Affaires
Groupe Instec (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2004 - 2005
Inspectorat Commercial
Groupe Pigier kamara laure
Abidjan
2001 - 2003
BTS
LYCEE CLASSIQUE D'ABIDJAN (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1998 - maintenant
Bac D
Réseau
Aurelien Bonfils AMANY
Beugré Roland Camille GNÉKPATO
Diabate ADAMA
Hermann BEUGRÉ
Innocent ARRIKO
Joel SYBAHI
Kevin GOUNDOUWA
Klonde Arthur GOH
Wassim CHAABI