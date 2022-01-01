Arthur BONTEMPS

Mes compétences :
Beverage
Business
Business development
Food
Food & Beverage
Gestion de projet
Hotel
Hotel Management
Luxury
Management
Marketing
Operations Management
Stratégie
Entreprises
Planitswiss Asia
- Managing Director
2013 - maintenant- Managing planitswiss operations in Asia
- Developping planitswiss Asia Pte. Ltd. activities in Singapore & South East Asia
- Implementation of planitswiss services & "Know How" in the Asian Region
Headquartered in Switzerland, planitswiss opened a regional office in Singapore (planitswiss Asia Pte. Ltd.) to better serve our international clients and develop our activities in Asia.
planitswiss is a full-service hospitality solutions provider that specializes in the creation, planning and organization of one-of-a-kind professional events.
Our dedicated and international team composed by Hospitality Professionals, F&B Experts, Project Managers, Multimedia Specialists and Graphic Designers provides tailor-made services such as :
- Corporate Events
- International Conferences, Meetings & Seminars
- Team Building Activities
- Gastronomic Experiences
- Multimedia Services
- Hospitality Platform
Some planitswiss figures:
-> We organized 150 events in 2012
-> In 12 Countries / 3 Continents
-> Thanks to a Team of 21 Full time dedicated professionals
Planitswiss
- Event Project Manager & Marketing
2012 - 2012Project Manager for professional events such as:
- International Conferences
- Organization of Meeting and Seminars
- Team Building
- Corporate events/Staff parties
- Corporate Conciergerie
- Promotional Events & Product/Service Launches
- Logistic & Technical Support for local and international events
Planitswiss Sàrl is a manifold full-service hospitality solutions provider based in Switzerland, that specializes in the planning and execution of the complete range of corporate events.
www.planitswiss.com
Myotaku S.A.
- Team Leader - Junior Consultant
2011 - 2011-Creation of a Marketing Plan analyzing Hotel Owners and Managers needs in terms of facilities management/Interior Design.
-Suggesting solutions to Myotaku to adapt its services to the Hospitality Industry.
-Helping the company to increase its visibility through Social Media as well as Professional Networks.
-Conducting a “Usability Test” in order to improve Myotaku Website and increase its traffic.
-Creation of a “Brochure” to present Myotaku Services to Hotel Owners/Managers.
The Private Label Company (The Leading Hotels of the World)
- Business Development Analyst
2010 - 2010-Market Research/analysis for The PLC proposals and pitches.
-Voyage.tv Initiative (High-definition Video Production, Marketing and Distribution Service). Instrumental in background market research / Competitor Analysis (strengths/weaknesses/pricing/positioning). Involved in pricing and marketing discussions in order to provide input.
-Implementation of a “Friends & Family Program” (Special Hotel Rates with PLC Partners; more than 620 Hotels).
-Creation of a Global Data Share via the Internet in order all the offices around the world access and share PLC files as well as Reports through a common online Platform.
-Process Email Campaigns.
-Website: Development of HTML skills and learning of a new CMS in order to update and revise The PLC website Design and Content.
-Manage Clients/Prospects Database.
-Social Media Initiatives: Implementation of The PLC Facebook Page using FBML and Flickr (Page not Public). Creation of Tabs (and prototype of a possible “Friends & Family Program” Tab linked to The PLC website to process reservation).
-Language Translation of Marketing collateral for PLC clients.
About The Company:
The Private Label Company ("The PLC") is a joint venture between The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. and Trust International.
The PLC offers International Private Label Sales, High-Definition Video Production, Marketing and Distribution, Reservations and Distribution Technology, Professional Copywriting and Language Translation, as well as comprehensive Consultation and Training services.
Among its illustrious clients are Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, Langham Hotels, Baglioni Hotels, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, Six Senses Resorts & Spas, Meritus Hotels & Resorts, Vienna International Hotels, Helios Hotels & Resorts, Gansevoort Hotel Group, and Kimpton Hotels.
The results of using The PLC offerings are increased revenue, greater brand recognition, and enhanced value for the hotel management company.