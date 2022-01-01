Menu

Arthur CASSEGRAIN

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Android
Intégration
Linux
Modem
UNIX

Entreprises

  • Nvidia - Application Layer Engineer

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • Texas Instruments - Modem Integration Engineer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2011 - 2012 Integration of C2C feature on OMAP
    (concept of APU/Modem shared memory)
    Power measures & optimizations.
    Development of new features (RIL audio)
    Integration of modem support on new Android releases.
    Client support on prototypes, Debug.

  • Texas Instruments - Developer

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2011 - 2011 Exploration of a totally new ecosystem : OpenCL on Embedded Systems. (GPGPU)
    The goal of the internship was to deeply understand the hardware/software interactions implied by this new feature on OMAP GPU.
    Integration of the new drivers/API/language and demonstration/benchmarking of performances on image/video processing. Comparison with CPU performances and presentation/training about how the whole system is working and can be integrated in OMAP solutions.

  • Ineo Defense - Software Developer

    2010 - 2010 Development of Radio Software with real time constraints
    FM, Phone, TV signal capture & decode.
    (C/C++, Python, Qt)

Formations

