Arthur CASSEGRAIN

Mes compétences :
Android
Intégration
Linux
Modem
UNIX
Entreprises
Nvidia
- Application Layer Engineer
Courbevoie2012 - maintenant
Texas Instruments
- Modem Integration Engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet2011 - 2012Integration of C2C feature on OMAP
(concept of APU/Modem shared memory)
Power measures & optimizations.
Development of new features (RIL audio)
Integration of modem support on new Android releases.
Client support on prototypes, Debug.
Texas Instruments
- Developer
Villeneuve-Loubet2011 - 2011Exploration of a totally new ecosystem : OpenCL on Embedded Systems. (GPGPU)
The goal of the internship was to deeply understand the hardware/software interactions implied by this new feature on OMAP GPU.
Integration of the new drivers/API/language and demonstration/benchmarking of performances on image/video processing. Comparison with CPU performances and presentation/training about how the whole system is working and can be integrated in OMAP solutions.
Ineo Defense
- Software Developer
2010 - 2010Development of Radio Software with real time constraints
FM, Phone, TV signal capture & decode.
(C/C++, Python, Qt)