Menu

Arthur CHAKOUE

Casablanca

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
jQuery
Windows Seven
Vtiger CRM
Veritas Backup Exec
UML/OMT
Symantec
SQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Linux
JavaScript
Java
IP
HTML5
FTP
Customer Relationship Management
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Active Directory
AJAX
Joomla! 2.5

Entreprises

  • CGI - Ingénieur en Technologies de l'Information

    Casablanca 2015 - maintenant

  • CGI - Stagiaire I.T.

    Casablanca 2015 - 2015 - TMA
    - Tests d'intégrations

  • N.D.S. Cameroun - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 - Mise en place d’une messagerie instantanée reposant sur Active Directory
    - Implémentation d’un serveur FTP

  • S.O.S Group - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 - Mise en œuvre de la voix sur IP
    - Implémentation d'un serveur de sauvegarde
    - Formation du personnel à l'outil marketing Vtiger

  • SOCAPEM - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Développement d'un logiciel de gestion de stock

Formations

  • 3 IL Institut D'Ingenierie Informatique De Limoges

    Limoges 2013 - 2015 ingénieure informatique

    - Java J2EE
    - Interface graphique (.Net / C#)

  • Institut Universitaire De La Côte (IUC) , Ex-ISTDI (Douala)

    Douala 2011 - 2013 BTS en informatique

  • ISMA (Douala)

    Douala 2008 - 2010 B.T.S en Informatique de Gestion

Réseau