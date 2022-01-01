Menu

Audrey BARANDON

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Roche - Responsable Distribution Pharma

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb - Responsable Centre de distribution

    Rueil-Malmaison cedex 2003 - 2014

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :