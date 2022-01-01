Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Audrey BARANDON
Ajouter
Audrey BARANDON
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Roche
- Responsable Distribution Pharma
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - maintenant
Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Responsable Centre de distribution
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
2003 - 2014
Formations
ISLI - Institut Supérieur De Logistique Industrielle - Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
2001 - 2002
Mastère Spécialisé en Management Logistique global
Université Pharmacie Victor Ségalen
Bordeaux
1994 - 2002
Docteur en Pharmacie
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z