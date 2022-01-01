Retail
Audrey DEMBLON (DEMBLON )
Audrey DEMBLON (DEMBLON )
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Chargé d accueil
PARIS
2012 - 2012
Caisse d epargne
- Chargé d accueil
2011 - 2011
CAF val d'oise
- Technicien conseil
2002 - maintenant
CMG FRANCE
- Assistante Commerciale et Marketing
1999 - 2001
Formations
CFA Codis - Groupe IGS
Paris
1999 - 2001
BTS Actions Commerciales
Lycée Jacques Prevert Yann Le Gal
Taverny
1997 - 1999
BAC STT option Commerce
LEP Gustave Eiffel Ermont
Ermont
1995 - 1997
BEP secretariat
Réseau
Artur DE FREITAS RIBEIRO
Catherine LEVAVASSEUR
Cynthia NOEL
Gérard RICHARD
Jean-Paul RIGAMBERT
Maïté MONROSE
Sylviane DEMBLON
Thierry BACHELET
