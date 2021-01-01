Audrey ECHAUZIER

-
Luxair
- IT Project Coordinator Consultant Consort NT
Luxembourg
2019 - maintenant
- Operational coordination of the project for its IT aspects
- Responsible for the creation of the solution description
- Creation of project plan
- Raising of all important issues to the IT management
- Overall tracking of the process
-
Alter Domus
- Business Support Consultant Consort NT
2019 - 2019
- Create accesses according to internal processes for both external and internal users
- Manage / modify accesses according to business needs
- Receive and record all requests in internal ticketing system
- Handle requests in accordance with SLA
- Contribute to build and to keep the documentation management
- Contribute to improve the service processes
-
Banque Européenne d'Investissement
- Quality Assurance Assistant
2017 - 2018
Coordinating and providing office support, this includes: assisting in the accurate preparation, finalisation and distribution of presentations an/or reports, proofreading and formatting documents when necessary and organising logistical / administrative aspects related to the QMS project (accesses for consultants, agenda of meetings, meetings, etc.)
- Provide support mainly on quality procedures and process
- Provide assistance in process modelling
- Provide assistance and optimise data storage processes
- Develop and maintain traceable internal and external communications for the Quality Management System project
- Assist to meetings along the Quality Management System project and verify the accuracy of the decisions registered and their timely implementation
-
Amazon
- Project Engineer
Clichy
2016 - 2017
- Projects Planning & Reports
- SharePoint Management
- New Comer Documentation
- Wiki creation
-
Team Trade
- Clearstream Project Manager Officer Consultant - IT Department
Paris
2015 - 2016
- Customer Documentation Management
- Sharepoint Management
- Customers Infrastructures Reporting
- Interface between project, operational and sales department
-
Airbus Group
- Process Manager Officer - Process Management Department
Blagnac
2013 - 2014
- ARIS (software process design) management: conventions management, parameters set up, consistency check, help desk, process extractions
- Process management: structuration in ARIS, convention definition, information collecting, modelling, KPI's management
- Database set up and management on MS Access, Sharepoint management
-
Airbus Group
- Project Manager Officer - ICM Department
Blagnac
2011 - 2013
- Resources Management: resources planning tool set up and follow up with Excel
- Project Organisation support: Definition, set up and management of projects plans, Management and control of changes to projects requirements and objectives, definition and organisation of closing of different phases of projects with Microsoft Project
- Project Leaders Support: reports on projects status to team members (Oral & written)
- Events organisation: multicultural team events
- Manager support: calendar management, meetings set up, workshops
-
Airbus Group
- Business Support - Technical Data Department
Blagnac
2011 - 2011
- Organisation of department, weekly meetings management, n-1 & n-2 meetings, one to one
- Analysis and implementation of Gallup survey actions plans ;
- Personnel administration follow-up: Request for Personnel, Time Management, public holidays
-
Aéroport Toulouse-Blagnac
- FM Agent Trainee - Facility Management Department
Blagnac
2010 - 2010
Airport of Toulouse Blagnac - Facilities Management Department
«Organisation access rights though the electronic key system Locken»
-State of Art
-Creation and set up of the management model
-Building and follow up of the access system
-
Trescal
- Logistics Agent Trainee - Logistics department
2009 - 2009
« Towards an improvement logistics service »
-
Airbus Group
- Trainee - Logistics, Supply Chain & Product Quality Department
Blagnac
2008 - 2008
Airbus - Saint Eloi factory - Supply Chain Logistics, Ordering & Product Quality, Material Commodity with Enterprise Resource Planning SAP
« Optimisation of tools and material flows »
- Material inventory management
- Creation and modification of supplier orders
- Bill of materials, quotas, safety stock
- Management of material shortages
- Analysis of material rejection
-
Gondrand
- Forwarding Agent Trainee - Transit Activities
Paris
2007 - 2007
Forwarding Agent: good flow management