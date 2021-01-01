Menu

Audrey HADJEJE WOLMAN

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT- LONDRES

En résumé

Compétences

Rédaction

- Préparation des contenus de la communication (recueil, évaluation, sélection, rédaction, ...)

- Vérification de la conformité et la qualité de l'information diffusée

- Conception d’ une ligne éditoriale de publications, de contenus de messages, de supports de communication, ...


- Constitution et mise à jour du fichier presse

- Revue de presse journalière et suivi des retombées

Communication

-Réalisation des supports de communication

-Définition de la politique de communication de la structure (budgets, dépenses, plan de communication)

-Mise à jour des données d'activité (tableaux de bord, statistiques, ...)

-Constitution d’un réseau de journalistes

Evénementiel

- Planification et préparation d’événements (conférences de presse, salons professionnels, petits-déjeuners investisseurs)


- Organisation logistique des événements

- Organisation des séminaires


Informatique ( PC & Mac)

- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Filemaker Pro

- PAO : Photoshop, Illustrator, Xpress

Langues

- Anglais opérationnel
- Espagnol Opérationnel



PR MANAGER
Professional Experience



2012 Freelancer in press relations

• Press release writing
• Editorial
• Speeches
• Newsletters & Bulletins
• Planning, developing and implementing PR strategies
• Event Management

2012 Senior PR Consultant – Medical & Health sector (PARIS)
All Services / Convergence Infirmière
• Implement the internal communications strategy for the group
• Research preparation and approval of press releases
• Manage the PR and communication budget
• Digital monitoring

2009/2011 Associate Director IT (PARIS)
Startincom
• External / Internal communications
• Corporate
• Consumer campaigns
• Crisis
• Coordination
• Business Developement
• Global Communication
• Media promotions
• Business plan


2008
Senior PR – IT B2B (PARIS)
Car Telematics
• Take a lead on media interviews for the group
• Develop effective crisis communications activities for the group if they occur
• Develop and define key messages into relevant and persuasive copy to ensure consistently high volumes of external coverage and effective internal communications
• Implement the internal communications strategy for the group
• Research, preparation and approval of press releases, case studies, opinion articles etc
• Run the company's press office function
• Manage the PR and communications budget
• Retain and develop relationships with key journalists across various industry, national and regional press


PR Consultant (PARIS)
2007 Hors Antenne
 Developement databases
 Institutional bases
 Editorial forecasts

Associate PR (PARIS)
2006 Aditem Consulting
.Launch of a new tool marketing
.Prospecting customers
. Realisation of a press kit

Associate PR (PARIS)
2005 TEVA
• Press Conference
• Internal communications



PR Manager Experience, both in house and international PR agencies. Expert in coordination, both consumer & corporate PR - Good management qualities and highly creative. Operational marketing skills.

KNOWLEDGE
-Crisis management (all sorts) media watch, statements, digital monitoring and recommendations

Press Relations
-Writing of press releases in both French and English, Q&As, Media briefing for interviews, media training, crisis management
-Update of media database, strategic targeting of media in line with communications objectives
-Management and coordination of the Visiting Journalist Program – Media Promotion - media conferences, round tables dinners - Preview cocktails –

Strategic PR Recommendation and Reporting : Creation and follow up of strategic PR plans, monthly analysis reports of clippings,

Budget management:
-Implementation and follow up of yearly communications budgets and PR plans for French clients

COMPUTER KILLS

- Word, Excel, Filemaker Pro
- PAO : Photoshop, Ill

Mes compétences :
Relations Presse
Communication
Community management
Site internet
Evénementiel/
Communication interne/externe
Communication institutionnelle
Communication corporate
Rédaction de contenus
Presse écrite
Communication d'entreprise
Communiqués de pesse
Dossiers de presse
Newsletter/emailing
Revues de presse
Plan média
Plan de communication
Conférences de presse
Outils marketing

Entreprises

  • Consultante freelance communication - Chargée de Communication

    2012 - maintenant Clients divers : Restauration, Banque, Finance, Assurances, Nouvelles technologies, Automobiles, Services de l'aide à la personne, produits grand public,etc...

  • ALL SERVICES - Chargée de communication

    2012 - 2013 - Plan Média
    -Community Manager
    - rédaction et diffusion de communiqués de presse
    - création de newsletter

  • Freelance - Chargée de communication

    2012 - maintenant Clients : Mode, Beauté, Finance, Banque, Courtage, Alimentaire, Nouvelles technologies,Restauration, Automobiles

  • Convergence Infirmère - Chargée de Communication

    2012 - 2013 Newsletters, communiqués de presse, dossier de presse

  • Convergence Infirmère - Chargée de Communication

    2012 - 2013 Newsletters, communiqués de presse, dossier de presse

  • Audrey Hadjeje - Freelance

    2012 - maintenant Réalisation d'une stratégie de communication
    - Plan Média
    -Relations presse
    -Développement des réseaux sociaux
    -Diffusion de newsletter en Interne/ Externe
    -Journal d'entreprise
    - Revue de Presse
    -Lancement de produits, services, et de la société

  • Startincom - Directrice associée

    2009 - 2011 Startincom, agence spécialisée dans les RP et la création de sites Internet
    - Ecriture du Business Plan
    - Création de sites Internet, charte graphique, logos, maquettes,etc..
    - Prospection et gestion d’un portefeuille client
    - Ecriture et diffusion de CP ( grand public, consommation, beauté, NTIC)
    - Elaboration de plans de communication et stratégie de commnication
    - Création dossiers de presse, Revue de presse
    - Relance réseau journalistes
    - Préparation des salons professionnels

  • CARTELEMATICS - Directrice de la communication

    2006 - 2009 Directrice de communication
    2008 Car Telematics ( Boulogne Billancourt), ( budget global dédié à la communication : 3%)
    - Lancement d’un produit de géolocalisation grand public destiné aux enfants « Kiditel »
    - Ecriture de communiqués : presse professionnelle, grand public et financières
    - Ecriture du dossier de presse
    - Elaboration du Press Book
    - Mise en place des interviews avec les médias
    - Elaboration de la communication financière de la société (Offering circular), Préparation des rencontres investisseurs
    - Préparation des salons professionnels

  • HORS ANTENNE - SUPERVISEUR

    2005 - 2006 - Constitution de bases de journalistes
    - Réalisation de fichiers sur-mesure pour différents secteurs (Banque, Finances, Assurances, Médecine, Grand public)...
    - Pige quotidienne ( PQN, PQR, Consumers, etc...)

  • ADITEM CONSULTING - Chargée de communication

    2004 - maintenant Chargée de Communication
    2006 Aditem Consulting ( Paris, 75016)
    - Lancement d’un nouvel outil sur le marché « le marketing de l’appartenance) (55% du travail dédié)
    - Prospection clients ( 5% du travail dédié)
    - Réalisation d’un dossier de presse, communiqués (40% du travail dédié)

  • TEVA ( groupe M6, Neuilly-sur- Seine) - Assistante Attachée de presse

    2003 - maintenant - Mise en place de la conférence M6 Thématiques
    - Ecriture de communiqués de presse pour les séries et émissions de la chaîne. (60 % du travail effectué)

  • MCM ( Paris, 75015 Paris) - Assistante chargée de communication

    2003 - maintenant - Réalisation chaque semaine de l’hebdomadaire destiné aux journalistes de la presse écrite
    - Elaboration de la partie Doodah du magazine MCMag

  • Bureau de presse Claude Davy/Emmanuel Egretier - Assistante Attachée de presse

    2002 - maintenant - Participation à la sortie de 4 films (: Demon Lover, Aime ton Père, Le sourire de ma mère et Respiro)
    - Elaboration des plannings pour les interviews des comédiens et réalisateurs.
    - Préparation des avant-premières pour les journalistes

