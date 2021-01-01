Audrey HADJEJE WOLMAN

Compétences



Rédaction



- Préparation des contenus de la communication (recueil, évaluation, sélection, rédaction, ...)



- Vérification de la conformité et la qualité de l'information diffusée



- Conception d’ une ligne éditoriale de publications, de contenus de messages, de supports de communication, ...





- Constitution et mise à jour du fichier presse



- Revue de presse journalière et suivi des retombées



Communication



-Réalisation des supports de communication



-Définition de la politique de communication de la structure (budgets, dépenses, plan de communication)



-Mise à jour des données d'activité (tableaux de bord, statistiques, ...)



-Constitution d’un réseau de journalistes



Evénementiel



- Planification et préparation d’événements (conférences de presse, salons professionnels, petits-déjeuners investisseurs)





- Organisation logistique des événements



- Organisation des séminaires





Informatique ( PC & Mac)



- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Filemaker Pro



- PAO : Photoshop, Illustrator, Xpress



Langues



- Anglais opérationnel

- Espagnol Opérationnel







PR MANAGER

Professional Experience







2012 Freelancer in press relations



• Press release writing

• Editorial

• Speeches

• Newsletters & Bulletins

• Planning, developing and implementing PR strategies

• Event Management



2012 Senior PR Consultant – Medical & Health sector (PARIS)

All Services / Convergence Infirmière

• Implement the internal communications strategy for the group

• Research preparation and approval of press releases

• Manage the PR and communication budget

• Digital monitoring



2009/2011 Associate Director IT (PARIS)

Startincom

• External / Internal communications

• Corporate

• Consumer campaigns

• Crisis

• Coordination

• Business Developement

• Global Communication

• Media promotions

• Business plan





2008

Senior PR – IT B2B (PARIS)

Car Telematics

• Take a lead on media interviews for the group

• Develop effective crisis communications activities for the group if they occur

• Develop and define key messages into relevant and persuasive copy to ensure consistently high volumes of external coverage and effective internal communications

• Implement the internal communications strategy for the group

• Research, preparation and approval of press releases, case studies, opinion articles etc

• Run the company's press office function

• Manage the PR and communications budget

• Retain and develop relationships with key journalists across various industry, national and regional press





PR Consultant (PARIS)

2007 Hors Antenne

 Developement databases

 Institutional bases

 Editorial forecasts



Associate PR (PARIS)

2006 Aditem Consulting

.Launch of a new tool marketing

.Prospecting customers

. Realisation of a press kit



Associate PR (PARIS)

2005 TEVA

• Press Conference

• Internal communications







PR Manager Experience, both in house and international PR agencies. Expert in coordination, both consumer & corporate PR - Good management qualities and highly creative. Operational marketing skills.



KNOWLEDGE

-Crisis management (all sorts) media watch, statements, digital monitoring and recommendations



Press Relations

-Writing of press releases in both French and English, Q&As, Media briefing for interviews, media training, crisis management

-Update of media database, strategic targeting of media in line with communications objectives

-Management and coordination of the Visiting Journalist Program – Media Promotion - media conferences, round tables dinners - Preview cocktails –



Strategic PR Recommendation and Reporting : Creation and follow up of strategic PR plans, monthly analysis reports of clippings,



Budget management:

-Implementation and follow up of yearly communications budgets and PR plans for French clients



COMPUTER KILLS



- Word, Excel, Filemaker Pro

- PAO : Photoshop, Ill



