Audric BESSON

From mind to motion
Sonceboz anticipates and innovates in mechatronic drives to provide solutions that improve energy efficiency, security and comfort.
From advanced research to automatic manufacturing, our expertise brings a sustainable competitive advantage to our customers, that are technological leaders in their fields.
We share with them an ambition of quality and a vocation of excellence, to create worldwide standards in targeted applications.
The competence, the enthusiasm and the entrepreneurship spirit of our employees and our partners generate unique added-value services.
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Management d'équipe
Arbitrage Rugby
GPEC Recrutement Formation Mobilité
International
Recrutement
GPEC