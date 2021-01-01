Menu

Audric BESSON

Sonceboz-Sombeval

En résumé

From mind to motion

Sonceboz anticipates and innovates in mechatronic drives to provide solutions that improve energy efficiency, security and comfort.

From advanced research to automatic manufacturing, our expertise brings a sustainable competitive advantage to our customers, that are technological leaders in their fields.

We share with them an ambition of quality and a vocation of excellence, to create worldwide standards in targeted applications.

The competence, the enthusiasm and the entrepreneurship spirit of our employees and our partners generate unique added-value services.

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Management d'équipe
Arbitrage Rugby
GPEC Recrutement Formation Mobilité
International
Recrutement
GPEC

Entreprises

  • Sonceboz Sa - Talent Acquisition Manager

    Sonceboz-Sombeval 2017 - maintenant

  • Altran France - Chargé de recrutement Senior et Responsable relations écoles

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - 2017 De mars 2015 à Décembre 2015 : Chargé de recrutement
    Responsable du recrutement des Managers dans 3 domaines spécifiques : Business Managers, Project Managers and Team Managers pour toutes les divisions du siège d'Altran Paris TI - AIT (Automotive, Infrastructures and Transports), ASD-R (Aeronautic, Space, Defense and Railways), EiLIS (Energy and Life Sciences) and TEM (Telecoms and Medias).
    Résultats obtenus : 30 recrutements

    De Janvier 2016 à aujourd'hui : Chargé de recrutement senior et Responsable relations écoles
    Vision transverse des activités et responsable du recrutement des Managers pour toutes les divisions d'Altran Paris TI Recrutements de hauts profils tels que les KAM, les directeurs de BU, les directeurs techniques ou de projets et aide au recrutement de fonctions support telles que les Assistant RH, les chargés de recrutement ou encore Managers recrutement. Résultats 2016 : 45 recrutements
    Responsable des relations écoles entre Altran et les écoles d'ingénieurs ou les universités formant les futurs spécialistes des secteurs sur lesquels se positionne Altran.

  • Computer Futures - Consultant en recrutement

    Londres 2014 - 2015 Spécialiste du recrutement de profils expert des technologies Microsoft .net et SAP
    Recrutement de profils ingénieur développeur, MOA, MOE, Chef de projets techniques

  • Oxylane - Chargé de mission RH

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - 2013

  • Université d'Angers - Entraîneur adjoint de l'équipe universitaire de Rugby

    Angers 2011 - 2012 Prise en charge de l’entraînement en l’absence de l’entraîneur titulaire, professeur de sport de l’université.
    Prise en charge des exercices spécifiques en petit groupe.

  • Village Oxylane - Les Ponts-de-Cé - Assistant communication et événementiel

    2011 - 2011 Responsable de la partie sport de l’événement Vitalsport.
    Plus grand salon sportif du département avec 41 disciplines et plus de 10 000 visiteurs. Cet événement divisé en trois parties (Sports, Communication, Finance), est supervisé par le responsable en charge de la partie finance. Le responsable Sports est responsable de toute l’organisation autour des Sports, de la recherche des clubs et des partenaires à la gestion logistique de l’évènement.

    Promotion des produits Décathlon par le biais d’organisation d’événements.
    Mise en place de l’événement, tenue du compte d’exploitation, mise en place de la communication

  • Décathlon - Responsable Univers Cycle-Atelier

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2012 Gestion d’un rayon.
    (Gestion de l’équipe de vendeurs présente dans le rayon).
    Communication auprès des clients.
    Construction et mise en place de politiques commerciales.
    (Construction lors de réunions entre le responsable rayon et les vendeurs, mise en place sur le rayon à l’issue).

    Gestion de l'équipe de 8 vendeurs et techniciens, de l'animation économique et commercial des rayons Cycle et Atelier, recrutement et formation.

Formations

  • Appalachian State University (Boone, Nc)

    Boone, Nc 2012 - 2013 MBA

    Master of business Administration - Dans le cadre de mes études en master management international des ressources humaines, j'ai l'opportunité de partir étudier pendant un semestre aux USA. Ce voyage est un moyen de découvrir un nouveau pays, de nouvelles personnes, mais également de développer mes compétences linguistiques et académiques en matière de management des ressources humaines et de rela

  • Université Angers

    Angers 2012 - 2014 MASTER 2 MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES RESSOURCES HUMAINES

  • Faculté De Droit Et De Gestion Université D'Angers (Angers)

    Angers 2011 - 2013 Master Management International des Ressources Humaines (mention Assez Bien)

    Le master 2 Management International des Ressources Humaines est axé prioritairement sur la formation de spécialistes de la fonction RH évoluant sur un marché international.

  • Université Angers

    Angers 2009 - 2011 Licence d'Economie et de Gestion

  • Lycée Urbain Mongazon

    Angers 2006 - 2008 Baccalauréat Scientifique

