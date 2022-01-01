Retail
Augustin FOURNIER (MICHAEL PAGE)
Augustin FOURNIER (MICHAEL PAGE)
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Michael Page
Neuilly-sur-Seine
maintenant
Michael Page
- Manager Executif Sales, Finance, RH, Audit, expertise
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Grenoble
2000 - 2004
Commerce et Marketing International
