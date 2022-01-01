Aurélia GOHIN

-
DABO & CO
- SENIOR EVENTS MANAGER
2012 - 2013
DABO & CO is an award-winning integrated communications agency that
covers the entire Middle East. The company is built on the three key disciplines
of public relations, event management and digital marketing.
SENIOR EVENTS MANAGER:
* Develop the event's creative concept and prepare logistic and action plans to manage all
the execution details carefully and meticulously
* Develop events' proposals to meet the overall objective of the organization according to the
client's brief
* Provide expertise and creative input from the inception stage of design work through to its
final production
* Manage the events department and handle task distribution and team delegation
* Plan, negotiate and manage the client's budget
-
ENTOURAGE
- EVENTS DIRECTOR
Split
2011 - 2012
Entourage is a marketing and events management company specializing in
branding, advertising and events management. Entourage has built a strong
reputation for providing cost effective integrated and strategic communications
solutions.
-
ADFF-ABU DHABI FILM FESTIVAL
- Special Events Manager
2011 - 2011
Conceptualization and organization of evening events for the full duration of the festival
(Opening ceremony, sponsors events, Arabic night, closing ceremony)
-
Prisme International
- Project Director
Rennes
2008 - 2011
-Skilled professional with 7 years of experience in UAE: Events planning/ logistics, creation, client liaison, production and execution.
-Directed, executed and designed the concept and decor of large budget events for prestigious brands and clients in the Middle East.
-References & Portfolio upon request.
Jan 2008-2011: PRISME INTERNATIONAL: Dubai
A leading Dubai based company that provides end-to-end innovative event
management solutions & world class event conception with over 40
employees and produce over 60 large-scale events a year. (Burj Khalifa
launch, Dubai Horse championship World Cup-Opening Ceremony, DSF
Opening Ceremony..etc)
PROJECT DIRECTOR:
Directly report to the CEO, supervision of the events coordinators and the
production team, with the following responsibilities:
Shows & Events:
Creation and organization of events of various types and scales (corporate
events, fashions shows, conferences, luxurious product launches and royal
weddings).
Responsible for budgeting, planning and logistics of special events.
Supervision and management of the creative and production teams
throughout the various stages of assigned projects.
Coordination and negotiation with venue representatives and other third party
suppliers.
Maintain strong relationships with assigned clients.
Management of the decoration department, responsible of the material
purchases and the design of the company’s events.
Oct – Dec 2007 TASC AVIATION/ AIRBUS Cie: Dubai
A leading aviation consultancy firm based in Dubai. Multi disciplinary range
of services including strategy, cabin management, spares, operations,
aircraft delivery management and new airline start consulting.
EVENT CONSULTANT:
In charge of the Tasc’ stand at the Dubai Air Show
Participation logistic organisation of Dubai Air Show
Coordination event and suppliers (Electra)
May - Oct 2007 CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Paris
State-owned financial institution that performs public-interest
Missions on behalf of French central, regional and local authorities.
EVENT COMMUNICATION MANAGER
-
TASC AVIATION
- EVENT CONSULTANT
2007 - 2007
A leading aviation consultancy firm based in Dubai. Multi disciplinary range of
services including strategy, cabin management, spares, operations, aircraft
delivery management and new airline start consulting.
EVENT CONSULTANT:
* In charge of the Tasc' stand at the Dubai Air Show ;
* Event coordination and suppliers sourcing
-
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
- EVENT COMMUNICATION MANAGER
2007 - 2007
State-owned financial institution that performs public-interest missions on
behalf of French central, regional and local authorities.
EVENT COMMUNICATION MANAGER
* In charge of public relations within the Event & Communication department, on
behalf of CDC's CEO on ``Les Chorégies D'Orange'' opera (annual seminar
dedicated to the French government and leading companies stakeholders)
* Event preparation and coordination: staff recruitment, conception and edition of
communication materials, mailing, attendance database management, budget follow-up, retro
planning,
* On-site management: Implementation, merchandising, staff briefing,
* Logistic support: Transportation, management of stock and orders,
* Public relations: Organisation of press conferences, CEO's personal assistant on-site,
speech and gala dinner preparation.
In charge of weekly reports and press review
-
Sound
- EVENTS COORDINATOR
2007 - 2007
(3 months) ESPRIT DE FETE EVENEMENTS specialized in party
organisation , private networking (Rallye Amboise) and luxury
companies (Chanel..)
EVENTS COORDINATOR
* In charge of parties' organisation:
- Clients meeting
* Artistic creation, theme party proposal ;
* Attendance management and on site management.
-
« LA JOIE DE VIVRE»
- DANCER
1998 - 2007
Professional dance company: National and international trip
PROFESSIONAL DANCER
* Artistic creation, choreographer. ;
* Administration management and back office mission (Organization /Events planning) ;
* Sourcing recruiting and training the staff