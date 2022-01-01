Menu

Aurélia GOHIN

DUBAI

  FAB Productions - Freelancer

    2013 - maintenant

  DABO & CO - SENIOR EVENTS MANAGER

    2012 - 2013 DABO & CO is an award-winning integrated communications agency that
    covers the entire Middle East. The company is built on the three key disciplines
    of public relations, event management and digital marketing.

    SENIOR EVENTS MANAGER:
    * Develop the event's creative concept and prepare logistic and action plans to manage all
    the execution details carefully and meticulously
    * Develop events' proposals to meet the overall objective of the organization according to the
    client's brief
    * Provide expertise and creative input from the inception stage of design work through to its
    final production
    * Manage the events department and handle task distribution and team delegation
    * Plan, negotiate and manage the client's budget

  ENTOURAGE - EVENTS DIRECTOR

    Split 2011 - 2012 Entourage is a marketing and events management company specializing in
    branding, advertising and events management. Entourage has built a strong
    reputation for providing cost effective integrated and strategic communications
    solutions.

  ADFF-ABU DHABI FILM FESTIVAL - Special Events Manager

    2011 - 2011 Conceptualization and organization of evening events for the full duration of the festival
    (Opening ceremony, sponsors events, Arabic night, closing ceremony)

  PRISME INTERNATIONAL - PROJECT DIRECTOR

    2008 - 2011 A leading Dubai based company that provides end-to-end innovative event
    management solutions & world class event conception with over 40 employees
    and produce over 60 large-scale events a year. (Burj Khalifa launch, Dubai
    World Cup Opening Ceremony, DSF Opening Ceremony..etc)

    PROJECT DIRECTOR:
    Directly report to the CEO, supervision of the events coordinators and the production team,
    with the following responsibilities:

    Shows & Events:
    * Creation, conceptualization and organization of events of various types and scales:
    corporate events, fashions shows ( Etoile la Boutique, DSF Valentino, Abu Dhabi Fashion
    Week, Abu Dhabi French season.. overall budgets AED 1M +) conferences, luxurious product
    launches (Cartier Inde Mysterieuse, Ralph Lauren ... etc) and royal weddings.
    * Responsible for budgeting, planning and logistics. ;
    * Supervision and management of the creative and production teams.
    * Coordination and negotiation with venue representatives and other third party suppliers.
    (Madinat Jumeirah, One & Only Royal Mirage, Westin, Abu Dhabi Emirates Palace etc...)
    Management of the decoration department, responsible of the design and material purchases.
    (Concepts for Ramadan café in Royal Mirage)
    * Entertainment seeking, artists management on site. ;
    * Maintain strong relationships with assigned clients

  TASC AVIATION - EVENT CONSULTANT

    2007 - 2007 A leading aviation consultancy firm based in Dubai. Multi disciplinary range of
    services including strategy, cabin management, spares, operations, aircraft
    delivery management and new airline start consulting.

    EVENT CONSULTANT:
    * In charge of the Tasc' stand at the Dubai Air Show ;
    * Event coordination and suppliers sourcing

  CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS - EVENT COMMUNICATION MANAGER

    2007 - 2007 State-owned financial institution that performs public-interest missions on
    behalf of French central, regional and local authorities.

    EVENT COMMUNICATION MANAGER
    * In charge of public relations within the Event & Communication department, on
    behalf of CDC's CEO on ``Les Chorégies D'Orange'' opera (annual seminar
    dedicated to the French government and leading companies stakeholders)
    * Event preparation and coordination: staff recruitment, conception and edition of
    communication materials, mailing, attendance database management, budget follow-up, retro
    planning,
    * On-site management: Implementation, merchandising, staff briefing,
    * Logistic support: Transportation, management of stock and orders,
    * Public relations: Organisation of press conferences, CEO's personal assistant on-site,
    speech and gala dinner preparation.
    In charge of weekly reports and press review

  Sound - EVENTS COORDINATOR

    2007 - 2007 (3 months) ESPRIT DE FETE EVENEMENTS specialized in party
    organisation , private networking (Rallye Amboise) and luxury
    companies (Chanel..)

    EVENTS COORDINATOR
    * In charge of parties' organisation:
    - Clients meeting
    * Artistic creation, theme party proposal ;
    * Attendance management and on site management.

  « LA JOIE DE VIVRE» - DANCER

    1998 - 2007 Professional dance company: National and international trip

    PROFESSIONAL DANCER
    * Artistic creation, choreographer. ;
    * Administration management and back office mission (Organization /Events planning) ;
    * Sourcing recruiting and training the staff

  IC.COM

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Communication management secteur culturel

  ICCOM Institut De La Culture Et Communication Des Entreprises Culturelles ICCOM

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Masters Degree

    Management and communication specialization for cultural companies (IC.COM
    Paris)
    Cultural Management, communication, PR, logistic,
    Contemporary art, theatre, opera, circus,
    Contracts for show business, business law, programme planning, account
    management,
    Human resources, sponsorship, cultural engineering, publics founds

