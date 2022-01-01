Aurélia SHIRTLIFFE DURAND

Amplitude Technologies (holding Phase Sas)
- Europe sales manager and MEA
EVRY CEDEX2014 - 2018
Gsi France
- Directrice commerciale
2008 - 2014Responsable des ventes lasers en France Belgium Espagne
Excel Technology France
- Ingenieur technico commeriale laser
2003 - 2009Quantronix was founded in 1967 and pioneered the first commercial CW-pumped Nd:YAG laser. Since then, the company has continued to build upon that early spirit of innovation. Today, Quantronix offers hundreds of laser systems in a myriad of configurations and has successfully installed over 15,000 laser systems for various applications worldwide. Our focus is on the innovation of CW pumped Q-switched solid-state lasers and ultrafast lasers for the implementation of cutting edge laser technology in advanced industrial, scientific, and commercial applications.
Continuum is the global leader in high energy YAG lasers, OPOs (optical parametric oscillators), dye and custom lasers for scientific, OEM and industrial applications. Our standard YAG systems range from 25mJ/pulse to 8J/pulse and tunable accessories range from 205nm to 2650nm. Variable pulsewidth systems range from 3ns to 100µs outputs. Custom lasers cover large glass lasers (>300J) and novel Nd:YAG configurations.