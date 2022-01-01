Retail
Aurélie AVELEIRA
Aurélie AVELEIRA
Izernore
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CCM sas
- Supply Chain Manager
Izernore
2018 - maintenant
Poralu menuiseries
- Responsable Logistique Service
2013 - 2018
MGI COUTIER
- Administrateur des ventes
Champfromier
2009 - 2012
MGI COUTIER
- Approvisionneur
Champfromier
2006 - 2009
MGI COUTIER
- Responsable Industrialisations
Champfromier
2003 - 2006
SETARAM
- Technicien Méthodes
2002 - 2003
Formations
IUTB Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2002 - 2003
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE INGENIERIE INDUSTRIELLE
Lycée Diderot (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2002
BTS Industrie des matériaux souples option produc
Lycée Diderot
Lyon
1998 - 2000
BAC STI Génie Mécanique OPTION MATERIAUX SOUPLES
Lycée Marcelle Parde
Bourg En Bresse
1996 - 1998
BEP MATERIAUX SOUPLES
Lycée Marcelle Parde
Bourg En Bresse
1996 - 1998
CAP¨HABILLEMENT
Réseau
Charles ESTOUR
Corentin HUART
David TINAUT
Eric ESPINADEL
Lisa ESTEVEZ
Nicolas MICHEL
Société DIAMANT
Tiffanie SANCHEZ
Virginie TETARD