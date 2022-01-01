Menu

Aurélie AVELEIRA

Izernore

Entreprises

  • CCM sas - Supply Chain Manager

    Izernore 2018 - maintenant

  • Poralu menuiseries - Responsable Logistique Service

    2013 - 2018

  • MGI COUTIER - Administrateur des ventes

    Champfromier 2009 - 2012

  • MGI COUTIER - Approvisionneur

    Champfromier 2006 - 2009

  • MGI COUTIER - Responsable Industrialisations

    Champfromier 2003 - 2006

  • SETARAM - Technicien Méthodes

    2002 - 2003

