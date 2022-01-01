Menu

Aurélie BASSARD

Nozay

En résumé

ENVIE DE DÉVELOPPER VOS PROJETS À L'INTERNATIONAL ?

Consultante trilingue spécialiste de la communication corporate et interculturelle, j'accompagne les structures privées et publiques du monde entier dans le lancement et le développement de leurs projets à l’international en adaptant leurs communications à leurs différentes audiences.

Mon offre s'appuie sur :
- un accompagnement linguistique trilingue de leur présence à l'international
- des prestations sur mesure orientées business
- des communications écrites et orales professionnelles d'excellence

Ma mission est d'aider mes clients à voir le monde en plus grand et à capter tout son potentiel pour :
- accroître la portée de leurs activités et leur chiffre d’affaires
- remplir les objectifs de leur entreprise et de leurs équipes
- renforcer leur crédibilité et leur visibilité

Pour tout savoir, rendez-vous sur : https://www.aureliebassard.com/
Contacts : info@aureliebassard.com | Tél & WhatsApp : +33 (0)6 46 15 71 17

GOING GLOBAL? I am here to help you get there!

As a corporate and cross-cultural communications specialist, I help private and public-sector organizations across the world take their conversation to the global level.
My job is to make my customers' written and verbal communications consistent and culturally relevant to their audiences worldwide.

With three of the world's most spoken languages (English, Spanish & French), a business-oriented approach, and superior written and verbal communications skills, I help my customers:
- expand their global reach – and sales
- meet their company’s and teams’ goals
- enhance their visibility and credibility

To learn more, visit: https://www.aureliebassard.com/?lang=en
Get in touch: info@aureliebassard.com | Tel & WhatsApp : +33 (0)6 46 15 71 17

Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Coordination de projets
Stratégie de communication
Gestion de projets internationaux
Terminologie
Commerce international
Traduction
Gestion de projet
Conseil en communication
Normes rédactionnelles
Traduction anglais français
Communication institutionnelle
Communication online
Conseil éditorial
Traduction espagnol français
Communication
Communication interne
International business development
Communication éditoriale
Rédaction web
Rédaction
Interprétation
Communication externe

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Editor In Chief, Corporate Internal Communications

    Nozay 2013 - 2017 - Rédactrice en chef des canaux de communication interne monde (intranet
    corporate, emails, radio, vidéo, podcast, supports papier)
    - Animation du comité de rédaction international regroupant environ 50
    responsables communication à travers le monde
    - Définition de la ligne et des consignes éditoriales et des outils rédactionnels
    applicables à l’ensemble des canaux de communication interne
    - Gestion du calendrier éditorial
    - Rédaction, révision et publication/diffusion des contenus
    - Support éditorial/rédactionnel et en traduction aux autres équipes corporate

  • Alcatel Lucent - Translation Manager/French Language Specialist - Corporate Communications & Marketing

    Paris 2009 - 2013 - Coordination de la traduction et assurance-qualité des contenus en français : Intranet (contenu éditorial, information institutionnelle) – Internet (contenu presse, contenu éditorial, campagnes marketing et de publicité)
    - Gestion des agences de traduction et des traducteurs indépendants
    - Gestion de la terminologie bilingue et du guide de style en français
    - Optimisation des processus linguistiques au niveau du Groupe
    - Communication interne et e-communication

  • Alcatel Lucent - Internal Communications Coordinator

    Paris 2008 - 2009 - E-communication – communication interne – gestion de projets éditoriaux – événementiel
    - Traduction bilingue, rédaction et correction de textes (français/anglais)
    - Gestion du projet de centralisation de la terminologie à l’échelle du Groupe (21 langues)

Formations

