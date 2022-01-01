Aurélie BASSARD

ENVIE DE DÉVELOPPER VOS PROJETS À L'INTERNATIONAL ?



Consultante trilingue spécialiste de la communication corporate et interculturelle, j'accompagne les structures privées et publiques du monde entier dans le lancement et le développement de leurs projets à l’international en adaptant leurs communications à leurs différentes audiences.



Mon offre s'appuie sur :

- un accompagnement linguistique trilingue de leur présence à l'international

- des prestations sur mesure orientées business

- des communications écrites et orales professionnelles d'excellence



Ma mission est d'aider mes clients à voir le monde en plus grand et à capter tout son potentiel pour :

- accroître la portée de leurs activités et leur chiffre d’affaires

- remplir les objectifs de leur entreprise et de leurs équipes

- renforcer leur crédibilité et leur visibilité



Pour tout savoir, rendez-vous sur : https://www.aureliebassard.com/

Contacts : info@aureliebassard.com | Tél & WhatsApp : +33 (0)6 46 15 71 17



******



GOING GLOBAL? I am here to help you get there!



As a corporate and cross-cultural communications specialist, I help private and public-sector organizations across the world take their conversation to the global level.

My job is to make my customers' written and verbal communications consistent and culturally relevant to their audiences worldwide.



With three of the world's most spoken languages (English, Spanish & French), a business-oriented approach, and superior written and verbal communications skills, I help my customers:

- expand their global reach – and sales

- meet their company’s and teams’ goals

- enhance their visibility and credibility



To learn more, visit: https://www.aureliebassard.com/?lang=en

Get in touch: info@aureliebassard.com | Tel & WhatsApp : +33 (0)6 46 15 71 17



Mes compétences :

Formation professionnelle

Coordination de projets

Stratégie de communication

Gestion de projets internationaux

Terminologie

Commerce international

Traduction

Gestion de projet

Conseil en communication

Normes rédactionnelles

Traduction anglais français

Communication institutionnelle

Communication online

Conseil éditorial

Traduction espagnol français

Communication

Communication interne

International business development

Communication éditoriale

Rédaction web

Rédaction

Interprétation

Communication externe