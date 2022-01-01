Menu

Aurelie BIANCHINO

Paris

En résumé

Software developer

11 years of experience in .NET C# technologies, SQL Server, Oracle environments.

I am interested in
- Client/Server & Web developments,
- Relational Database Design.
- functional and technical analysis,
- software migration analysis,
- problem solving.

Experiences in :
.Net / WebServices Development
Optimization Batch Treatment
Functional and Technical software processes
problem-solving

Specific skills :
C#, (T-)SQL, .NET, XML, SOAP Web services, Delphi, SSMS, SSRS, Visual Studio

Mes compétences :
ASP.NET
MS SQL Server
Power AMC Designer
XML
Oracle
UML
C#
VB.NET
IIS configuration and Administration
Webservices Development (SOAP)
SSRS
SSMS

Entreprises

  • Editions Atlas - Ingénieur développement

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • NeoSoft Services - Ingénieur d'études .NET

    2008 - 2011

  • CapGemini - Ingénieur d'études .NET

    SURESNES 2005 - 2008

  • ELOSI - Ingénieur d'études

    Villeneuve d'ascq 2005 - 2005

  • Fizzy - Développeur .NET

    2003 - 2005 Refonte du système d'information en .NET: AgataFiz

  • COFIDIS - Analyste Programmeur

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2001 - 2003

Formations

Réseau