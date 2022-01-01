Aurelie BIANCHINO

Software developer
11 years of experience in .NET C# technologies, SQL Server, Oracle environments.
I am interested in
- Client/Server & Web developments,
- Relational Database Design.
- functional and technical analysis,
- software migration analysis,
- problem solving.
Experiences in :
.Net / WebServices Development
Optimization Batch Treatment
Functional and Technical software processes
problem-solving
Specific skills :
C#, (T-)SQL, .NET, XML, SOAP Web services, Delphi, SSMS, SSRS, Visual Studio
Mes compétences :
ASP.NET
MS SQL Server
Power AMC Designer
XML
Oracle
UML
C#
VB.NET
IIS configuration and Administration
Webservices Development (SOAP)
SSRS
SSMS