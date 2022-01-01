Aurelie BIANCHINO

Software developer



11 years of experience in .NET C# technologies, SQL Server, Oracle environments.



I am interested in

- Client/Server & Web developments,

- Relational Database Design.

- functional and technical analysis,

- software migration analysis,

- problem solving.



Experiences in :

.Net / WebServices Development

Optimization Batch Treatment

Functional and Technical software processes

problem-solving



Specific skills :

C#, (T-)SQL, .NET, XML, SOAP Web services, Delphi, SSMS, SSRS, Visual Studio



Mes compétences :

ASP.NET

MS SQL Server

Power AMC Designer

XML

Oracle

UML

C#

VB.NET

IIS configuration and Administration

Webservices Development (SOAP)

SSRS

SSMS