Aurélie BRUNEAUX

-
Sodexo Pass France
- Responsable Administrative
2015 - 2019
-
Sodexo Pass France
- Assistante de Direction
2010 - 2015
-
CRISTAL-UNION
- Assistante Achats
2010 - 2010
-
Champagne Ruinart (LVMH)
- Assistante Commerciale Export
2008 - 2009
-
Missions d'intérim diverses (Moët & Chandon - Taittinger - CERA Groupe Trèves)
- Assistante Commerciale
2007 - 2008
-
IUT de REIMS
- Projet de création d'entreprise
2007 - 2007
-
Cebal Alcan Packaging
- Assistante Commerciale (CDD)
2005 - 2006
-
Rail Gourmet Londres
- Lounge Attendant
2005 - 2005
-
Geodis Calberson
- Responsable d'entrepôt - Affrêtement
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2005