Aurélie BRUNEAUX

REIMS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Sodexo Pass France - Responsable Administrative

    2015 - 2019

  • Sodexo Pass France - Assistante de Direction

    2010 - 2015

  • CRISTAL-UNION - Assistante Achats

    2010 - 2010

  • Champagne Ruinart (LVMH) - Assistante Commerciale Export

    2008 - 2009

  • Missions d'intérim diverses (Moët & Chandon - Taittinger - CERA Groupe Trèves) - Assistante Commerciale

    2007 - 2008

  • IUT de REIMS - Projet de création d'entreprise

    2007 - 2007

  • Cebal Alcan Packaging - Assistante Commerciale (CDD)

    2005 - 2006

  • Rail Gourmet Londres - Lounge Attendant

    2005 - 2005

  • Geodis Calberson - Responsable d'entrepôt - Affrêtement

    Levallois-Perret 1999 - 2005

Formations

  • University Of Luton

    Luton 1997 - 1998 DEMI

  • Lycée Saint Vincent De Paul (Chalons En Champagne)

    Chalons En Champagne 1995 - 1997 BTS

Réseau