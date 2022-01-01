Aurélie BRUNET MANQUAT

-
Zannier
Paris
maintenant
-
Cyrillus - Redcats Children Family Brand
maintenant
-
Groupe zannier
Paris
maintenant
-
Du Pareil au Même (DPAM)
- Déléguée régionale
MASSY
2014 - maintenant
-
CAP RETAIL
- Gérante
2012 - maintenant
-
REDCATS - PPR
- Responsable Affiliation Pôle Enfants Famille
Paris
2011 - 2012
-
ENSEIGNE Z - GROUPE ZANNIER
- Responsable Développement Affiliation
2008 - 2011
-
GROUPE ZANNIER
- Développeur d'Enseignes Jr
Paris
2006 - 2008
GROUPE ZANNIER : leader mondial du prêt-à-porter enfant.
-
CARTRIDGE WORLD
- Assistante commerciale
Ivry-sur-Seine
2004 - 2006