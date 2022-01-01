Aurélie BUISSON

-
ESCEM
Tours Cedex 3
maintenant
Honeywell Scanning & Mobility
- Southern EMEA marketing manager
2012 - maintenant
-Southern EMEA Marketing Manager (=Southern Europe, Africa, Middle East)
-B2B Marketing Manager
-Distributors/integrators/partners network management
-Lead Genreration strategy
-New markets strategy (New business or areas)
-Communication Management (PR, Advertising; Trade shows, events...)
-Budget management
CCIP et BALYO
- International Marketing & Business manager
2011 - 2012
-International communication management: Trade Shows, PR, events organisation/management, ...
-Budget Manager (MarCom Dep.)
-Strategic International Marketing : Partnerships management, Market studies, Innovation management.
Coface, Ubifrance.
-Institutional Management: Clusters Systematic, Governmental institutions, Local administration.
Sports Elite Jeunes
- Manager of the Hammond summer tennis camp
2010 - 2010
2010 : Sports Elite Jeunes, Hammond (LA, USA), July-August, job ;
General manager of the Hammond summer tennis camp (teenagers). I was in charge of Tennis and English teachers and some other cooperative agents. Tennis lessons, Tours and trips organisation, and reports to the headquarter in France.
Citroën Motors Ireland Ltd
- Marketing and Commercial strategy officer
2010 - 2010
2010: PSA Peugeot-Citroën, Dublin, (Ireland) Jan-June 2010, 6 months, Internship;Citroën Motors Ireland Ltd, Marketing and Commercial strategy officer.
-Media planning, Validation of Citroen Ireland’s advertising campaigns. Dealerships promotion.
-Events coordinator (Irish Tarmac Rally’stages across Ireland, Street Marketing operations,
Press conferences and presentations, Cars exhibitions)
-Sales figures analysis, range mix elaboration and price lists development. (Competitors
Analysis.). Subsidiary strategic development and French headquarter representation.
-Supplychain management from plants to dealerships across the country.
PSA Peugeot-Citroën
- Citroën International coordinator (internship)
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2009
2009: PSA Peugeot-Citroën, Paris, (France) June-December 2009, 7 months, Internship;
Citroën International coordinator for the following countries: GR, IE, CY, MT, EE, LT, LV.
-Commercial international coordination : PV&LCV Market, commercial animation in each specific
country, daily management (Cars transfers, Invoicing, new dealers outlets incoming...)
-Data reporting and strategy. (Commercial reports and recommendations on the offer mix for example)
-Special events management (90th anniversary) and New Brand Image’s roll out.
Hervé consultant
- Consulting action
2009 - 2009
2009: Hervé consultants, Tours, (France), Consultancy action in relation with ATELIS project in school. We worked 2 months long on how to position this new company on the RLAN/high speed WIFI market. We did some recommendations and we set up an action plan mainly based on public tenders market.
-
Metrolec España
- Internship (Logistics/Purchasing/Costing manager)
2008 - 2008
2008 : METROLEC España, Valladolid (Spain), June-August , 3 months, Internship;
(Logistics/Purchasing/Costing manager):
-Studies (market studies, cost cutting, clients and supplier searches…)
-Creation of an argument guide and the client commercial presentation.
-Administrative management of inputs/ outputs and business orders.
ESCEM Tours-Poitiers
- Teacher's assistant
Paris
2008 - 2009
2009 : ESCEM Tours, Tours, (France) September- May 2009, 9 months, job;
-Languages centre assistant (tests, books and learning methods loans, in charge of the debate
club (X’press team) and its promotion).
-Computering (Software projects) teacher’s assistant (Lessons for 1st and 2nd years, office
duties, Manager of 1st year projects based on Excel and Access 2007).
Air France CRE
- Assistant manager in children's holiday camps
2006 - 2006
2006 : CRE AIR France, Lac de Pareloup (France). 2 months, job;
Assistant manager in children's holiday camps. In charge of children activities, service providers, camps and employee management. Camp's nurse.
RATP CRE
- Assistant manager in children's’ ski camps
2006 - 2006
2006 : CRE RATP Aosta, (Italy) 1 month, job;
Assistant manager in children's’ ski camps (In charge of children activities, service providers and employees management ).