Menu

Aurélie BUISSON

Tours Cedex 3

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Draveil dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Http://www.doyoubuzz.com/aurelie-buisson


Mes compétences :
Automobile
Développement international
Gestion de projet
International
Management
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
Tourisme
USA
VBA

Entreprises

  • ESCEM

    Tours Cedex 3 maintenant

  • Honeywell Scanning & Mobility - Southern EMEA marketing manager

    2012 - maintenant -Southern EMEA Marketing Manager (=Southern Europe, Africa, Middle East)
    -B2B Marketing Manager
    -Distributors/integrators/partners network management
    -Lead Genreration strategy
    -New markets strategy (New business or areas)
    -Communication Management (PR, Advertising; Trade shows, events...)
    -Budget management

  • CCIP et BALYO - International Marketing & Business manager

    2011 - 2012 -International communication management: Trade Shows, PR, events organisation/management, ...
    -Budget Manager (MarCom Dep.)
    -Strategic International Marketing : Partnerships management, Market studies, Innovation management.
    Coface, Ubifrance.
    -Institutional Management: Clusters Systematic, Governmental institutions, Local administration.

  • Sports Elite Jeunes - Manager of the Hammond summer tennis camp

    2010 - 2010 2010 : Sports Elite Jeunes, Hammond (LA, USA), July-August, job ;
    General manager of the Hammond summer tennis camp (teenagers). I was in charge of Tennis and English teachers and some other cooperative agents. Tennis lessons, Tours and trips organisation, and reports to the headquarter in France.

  • Citroën Motors Ireland Ltd - Marketing and Commercial strategy officer

    2010 - 2010 2010: PSA Peugeot-Citroën, Dublin, (Ireland) Jan-June 2010, 6 months, Internship;Citroën Motors Ireland Ltd, Marketing and Commercial strategy officer.
    -Media planning, Validation of Citroen Ireland’s advertising campaigns. Dealerships promotion.
    -Events coordinator (Irish Tarmac Rally’stages across Ireland, Street Marketing operations,
    Press conferences and presentations, Cars exhibitions)
    -Sales figures analysis, range mix elaboration and price lists development. (Competitors
    Analysis.). Subsidiary strategic development and French headquarter representation.
    -Supplychain management from plants to dealerships across the country.

  • PSA Peugeot-Citroën - Citroën International coordinator (internship)

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2009 2009: PSA Peugeot-Citroën, Paris, (France) June-December 2009, 7 months, Internship;
    Citroën International coordinator for the following countries: GR, IE, CY, MT, EE, LT, LV.
    -Commercial international coordination : PV&LCV Market, commercial animation in each specific
    country, daily management (Cars transfers, Invoicing, new dealers outlets incoming...)
    -Data reporting and strategy. (Commercial reports and recommendations on the offer mix for example)
    -Special events management (90th anniversary) and New Brand Image’s roll out.

  • Hervé consultant - Consulting action

    2009 - 2009 2009: Hervé consultants, Tours, (France), Consultancy action in relation with ATELIS project in school. We worked 2 months long on how to position this new company on the RLAN/high speed WIFI market. We did some recommendations and we set up an action plan mainly based on public tenders market.

  • Metrolec España - Internship (Logistics/Purchasing/Costing manager)

    2008 - 2008 2008 : METROLEC España, Valladolid (Spain), June-August , 3 months, Internship;
    (Logistics/Purchasing/Costing manager):
    -Studies (market studies, cost cutting, clients and supplier searches…)
    -Creation of an argument guide and the client commercial presentation.
    -Administrative management of inputs/ outputs and business orders.

  • ESCEM Tours-Poitiers - Teacher's assistant

    Paris 2008 - 2009 2009 : ESCEM Tours, Tours, (France) September- May 2009, 9 months, job;
    -Languages centre assistant (tests, books and learning methods loans, in charge of the debate
    club (X’press team) and its promotion).
    -Computering (Software projects) teacher’s assistant (Lessons for 1st and 2nd years, office
    duties, Manager of 1st year projects based on Excel and Access 2007).

  • Air France CRE - Assistant manager in children's holiday camps

    2006 - 2006 2006 : CRE AIR France, Lac de Pareloup (France). 2 months, job;
    Assistant manager in children's holiday camps. In charge of children activities, service providers, camps and employee management. Camp's nurse.

  • RATP CRE - Assistant manager in children's’ ski camps

    2006 - 2006 2006 : CRE RATP Aosta, (Italy) 1 month, job;
    Assistant manager in children's’ ski camps (In charge of children activities, service providers and employees management ).

Formations

Réseau