Aurélie CARRÉ

Institutions Européennes
- Unité financière et budgétaire
2004 - maintenant
Within the European Commission and EU Committee of the Regions :
- Follow-up and control of contracts and public procurements,
- Follow-up and control of budgetary and financial operations linked to the use of European Funds (ERDF, Cohesion Funds, administrative expenditure Budget i.e. Technical Assistance),
- Control of Human Ressources operations,
- Coordination of the team in charge of the follow-up of the Technical Assistance of DG Regional Policy,
- Preparation, adoption and follow-up of the Technical assistance budget of DG Regional Policy (circa 80 M €),
- Elaboration, implementation and follow-up of the internal financial procedures for DG Regional Policy.
Cabinets d'Avocat
- Avocate
2002 - 2004
Droit public, droit des contrats publics (marchés publics, délégations de service public), droit social, droit des sociétés, droit de la consommation, droit bancaire,
Conseils et contentieux,
Clientèle de collectivités territoriales, entités de droit public et mixte, sociétés de droit privé