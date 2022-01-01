Aurélie CHAUVIN

Mes compétences :
Sédimentologie
Géologie pétrolière
Diagraphie
Stratigraphie
Entreprises
Total
- Junior Geologist
COURBEVOIE2014 - maintenantPaleogeographic evolution of the Peri-Caspian zone, Central Asia
Structural framework and tectonic evolution Depositional environments Petroleum system assessment Paleogeographic maps
Imperial Barrel Award 2014 Competition (AAPG)
- Junior Geologist
2014 - 2014 Basin synthesis of the Alaska North Slope Seismic and well log interpretation Reservoir modeling and characterization Prospect evaluation, volume calculation and risk assessment Oral presentation to a panel of industry experts
ISTeP (Institut des Sciences de la Terre de Paris) - UPMC - En partenariat avec l'IFPEN
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012Internship at the Institute of Earth Sciences of Paris (ISTeP) in partnership with the Institut Français du Pétrole Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) : “Stratigraphic modelisation of the Foz do Amazonas basin, Brazil (Dionisos®)”
• Study of the basin of the Brazilian east margin (carbonates and silicoclastic deposits)
• Sequential stratigraphy on seismic profils
• Paleobathymetry, depth, thickness and subsidence maps
Institut Polytechnique LaSalle Beauvais
- Mémoire d'Initiation à la Recherche
BEAUVAIS cedex2011 - maintenant Dissertation for Introduction to Research: « Stratigraphic modelisation (Dionisos®) of the Bartonian/Rupelian (Eocene/Oligocene) tectono-sedimentary cycle of the Barrême basin. » - LaSalle Beauvais