Aurélie CHAUVIN

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sédimentologie
Géologie pétrolière
Diagraphie
Stratigraphie

Entreprises

  • Total - Junior Geologist

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - maintenant Paleogeographic evolution of the Peri-Caspian zone, Central Asia
     Structural framework and tectonic evolution  Depositional environments  Petroleum system assessment  Paleogeographic maps

  • Imperial Barrel Award 2014 Competition (AAPG) - Junior Geologist

    2014 - 2014  Basin synthesis of the Alaska North Slope  Seismic and well log interpretation  Reservoir modeling and characterization  Prospect evaluation, volume calculation and risk assessment  Oral presentation to a panel of industry experts

  • ISTeP (Institut des Sciences de la Terre de Paris) - UPMC - En partenariat avec l'IFPEN - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 Internship at the Institute of Earth Sciences of Paris (ISTeP) in partnership with the Institut Français du Pétrole Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) : “Stratigraphic modelisation of the Foz do Amazonas basin, Brazil (Dionisos®)”

    • Study of the basin of the Brazilian east margin (carbonates and silicoclastic deposits)
    • Sequential stratigraphy on seismic profils
    • Paleobathymetry, depth, thickness and subsidence maps

  • Institut Polytechnique LaSalle Beauvais - Mémoire d'Initiation à la Recherche

    BEAUVAIS cedex 2011 - maintenant Dissertation for Introduction to Research: « Stratigraphic modelisation (Dionisos®) of the Bartonian/Rupelian (Eocene/Oligocene) tectono-sedimentary cycle of the Barrême basin. » - LaSalle Beauvais

    • Facies sedimentology
    • Deposit environnements
    • Logs correlation
    • Stratigraphic modelisation

Formations

  • Institut Polytechnique Lasalle Beauvais

    Beauvais 2009 - maintenant Sequential stratigraphy, well log interpretation and correlation, reservoir modelisation (Petrel), logging, drilling, mapping, sedimentological and structural analysis, sedimentary basins, paleo-environmental diagnostics

