Menu

Aurore FROGER

Le Mans - La Ferté Bd - Nogent le R.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ADWORK'S travail temporaire et recrutement - Responsable d'agences

    Le Mans - La Ferté Bd - Nogent le R. 2011 - maintenant Intérim & Recrutement CDD/CDI

  • AXXIS INTERIM ET RECRUTEMENT - Responsable d'agence

    Marseille 2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau